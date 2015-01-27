UNICEF UK Chooses Aframe’s Cloud Video Platform To Help Increase Collaboration On Video Projects

BOSTON AND LONDON (PRWEB) January 27, 2015 - Unicef UK has chosen Aframe&S217;s cloud video platform to help manage its promotional video activity. Unicef UK creates and manages a wide variety of video footage including promotional content and corporate films. Prior to working with Aframe, Unicef UK relied on multiple external hard drives and RAID drives, which meant there was no way to collaborate or share footage remotely.However, by enabling users to directly upload content that can be viewed by team members across the organization, Unicef is able to manage all video content in a centralized and secure workspace. Previous to Aframe, Unicef UK had a variety of disparate systems in place which made collaboration very difficult &S211; particularly when working with external producers and video teams on larger projects. Ian Williamson, ICT Director at Unicef UK, commented, &S220;The use of Aframe has provided us with the ability to work more collaboratively with our external freelancers and video teams, as well as providing a lot more visibility for our internal teams. It has allowed us to remove the reliance we had on RAID drives and instead use the cloud to effectively store the footage that we need.&S221; Unicef UK is currently storing and working on around 120 projects within the Aframe platform and all of the video footage for those projects is easily accessible and easily located so the teams can gain access to the footage as and when they need it, from any location. This is something Unicef UK was unable to achieve with the multiple storage locations and formats they had previously. Williamson continues, &S220;I also like the fact that we can grow with the system. Before we engaged Aframe, if we wanted to innovate or embrace new technologies, we would have to replace the equipment we already had in place. Now we can innovate with Aframe and embrace the new functionality as and when it is rolled out. The cloud makes this so much easier for us.&S221; &S220;Collaboration is really important within the team, and for me that is the main benefit of using Aframe. The platform is making our processes more efficient, which will save time and money; but it&S217;s also about giving us more time to produce interesting, innovative content that will support our fundraising and campaigning efforts,&S221; Williamson concludes. ENDS About Unicef Unicef is the world&S217;s leading organisation for children, promoting the rights and wellbeing of every child, in everything we do. Together with our partners, we work in 190 countries and territories to translate that commitment into practical action, focusing special effort on reaching the most vulnerable and excluded children, to the benefit of all children, everywhere. Unicef UK raises funds to protect children in danger, transform their lives and build a safer world for tomorrow&S217;s children. As a registered charity we raise funds through donations from individuals, organisations and companies and we lobby and campaign to keep children safe. Unicef UK also runs programmes in schools, hospitals and with local authorities in the UK. For more information please visit unicef.org.uk About Aframe Aframe is a cloud video platform with capabilities in collaboration, review and approval, archive and tagging. Already many thousands of video professionals around the world rely on Aframe to organize and streamline video production or as an adjunct to existing media asset management (MAM) solutions. Aframe users upload their raw video footage from wherever they are in the world onto Aframe&S217;s cloud, securely store it there, and share it with anyone, anywhere as they collaborate on TV, film, corporate video or advertising spots. The timecode-specific metadata that Aframe users generate can be transferred directly from the cloud into any of the top 3 NLE platforms. Once there, the metadata relinks with the original media &S211; retaining all user changes automatically. If desired Aframe can provide logging services that makes video discoverable and expedite finding the perfect clip. Aframe also can serve as a cloud-based MAM architecture to centralize a library of production and broadcast-ready video assets and supporting documentation. For more information visit http://www.aframe.com. MEDIA CONTACTS: UK: Simon Gannon, Aframe Head of Marketing, simon(at)aframe(dot)com +44 020 3362 9820 +44 020 3362 9820 / +44 0773 459 2428 +44 0773 459 2428 US: Mary Kae Marinac, PR Representative for Aframe, mkm(at)mkmarinac(dot)com, +1 978-685-3136 +1 978-685-3136 For more information about Unicef UK please contact Ami Agbolegbe on 0207 375 6069 0207 375 6069, or email amia(at)unicef(dot)org(dot)uk