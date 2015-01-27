Unlimi-Tech accepts Emmy® Award for FileCatalyst

Ottawa, Canada, 27 January 2015: Unlimi-Tech Software, Inc., a pioneer in managed file transfers and the creator of FileCatalyst, a world leading accelerated file transfer solution, has won an Emmy®, the coveted awards for the television industry. The award, for Secure Accelerated File Movement over IP, was presented at the 66th Technology and Engineering Emmy® Awards ceremony, at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas on January 8, 2015 during the CES show.

FileCatalyst is a completely new software application. Television and video content needs to be moved around the world quickly and securely. Rather than sending tapes by courier, FileCatalyst allows the content to be sent online, even over the public internet, without any risk of piracy. The Unlimi-Tech software is widely used by broadcasters, production companies, and post production houses.

The Technology and Engineering Emmy® Awards honour those involved in the development and innovation of broadcast technology. Each year, awards are presented to individuals and organizations demonstrating extensive improvement on existing methods, or who have developed products so innovative in nature they have materially affected the transmission, recording, or reception of television. Honourees are considered to have set the standard for technological excellence throughout the industry.

Unlimi-Tech was one of the select few organizations chosen to be honoured with this award this year. In introducing FileCatalyst, Unlimi-Tech became a pioneer in the secure and accelerated file transfer industry by creating technology that is now relied upon by those in the media and broadcast industry, as well other industries including oil and gas, gaming and more.

Unlimi-Tech’s co-founders, Chris Bailey and John Tkaczewski, were on hand to accept the award.

“This achievement isn’t even something we dreamed about when John and I founded the company back in 2000,” CEO, Chris Bailey said before the ceremony, “but to be here tonight among the industry leaders is a huge honour.”

“This award affirms to us – our team, our customers, and our partners – that secure and accelerated file movement is an indispensable technology,” said John Tkaczewski, company president. “What was once a niche is now a thriving industry.”

About Unlimi-Tech Software, Inc.

Unlimi-Tech Software, located in Ottawa, Canada, is a pioneer in managed file transfers and the Emmy®® award winning creator of FileCatalyst, a world leading accelerated file transfer solution. Founded in 2000, the company has more than one thousand customers in media & entertainment, energy & mining, gaming and printing, including many Fortune 500 companies as well as military and government organizations.

FileCatalyst is a software platform designed to accelerate and manage file transfers securely and reliably. It is immune to the effects that latency and packet loss have on traditional file transfer methods like FTP, HTTP, or CIFS. Global organizations use FileCatalyst to solve issues related to file transfer, including content distribution, file sharing, and offsite backups. To learn more visitwww.filecatalyst.com or on Twitter @FileCatalyst.

