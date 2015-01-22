Orad and Kronomav Bring Curved Tracking to Virtual Studios

A long-time Orad technology partner, Kronomav designed a new protocol that provides Orad tracking systems with the required real-time tracking position and orientation of the K2 robotized dolly. The new protocol features an easy-to-use wizard that allows users to move the dolly in different predefined locations on the rail. The system’s absolute encoders are integrated in the K2 dolly, ensuring all relevant tracking data is sent to the Orad tracking system. Orad’s Tracking Set application receives the tracking data and transmits it to its HDVG rendering platform, allowing the graphics to be positioned anywhere in the studio, while the camera moves along the rails.

“Our joint customers have been asking for curved tracking support and they will be incredibly pleased with the high-quality integration Orad and Kronomav offer,” comments Avi Sharir, CEO and president of Orad. “Orad has built its reputation on exceeding customer expectations, and the level of integration and performance offered with the Orad-Kronomav joint effort is right in line with this philosophy.”

Antonio Carrión, 3D R&D at Kronomav, commented on the new integration, “The integration with Orad and all Kronomav’s K2 accessories and curve track combinations delivers the same level of exceptional accuracy that our respective customers have come to expect from our collaborative solutions. The advanced integration provides best-in-class curved tracking capabilities for broadcasters employing just about any tracking workflow scenario."

About Orad Hi-Tec Systems

Orad Hi-Tec Systems is a world-leading provider of real-time 3D broadcast graphic, video server, and media asset management solutions including news, channel branding, sports production and enhancement, elections and special events, virtual studios, and virtual advertisement. Orad’s compelling solutions streamline production workflow, enhance viewer experience, and improve production value. Founded in 1993, Orad is a public company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (OHT). More information is available at http://www.orad.tv/.

About Kronomav

Kronomav is a Spanish Technological Company with a big expertise in Robotics and Machine Vision. These skills have allowed reaching several goals. In 2010 Kronomav’s team developed IN3D LIVE SYSTEM, used for 3D live broadcasting, being the unique company in the market with all the Live 3D workflow system: the 3D robotized Rigs and the Stereo Image Processors. In 2012, IN3D LIVE was one of the two technologies selected by OBS in order to broadcasting the London Olympics in 3D. Since it was founded in 2006, Kronomav has been improving its main product; K2 robotized dolly specialized for Virtual Studios. More information is available at:www.kronomav.c