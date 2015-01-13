Broadpeak Upgrades Cloud-PVR Solutions With New Impulsive Recording Capabilities

RENNES, France -- Jan. 13, 2015 -- Broadpeak, a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) technologies and live and video-on-demand (VOD) servers for cable, IPTV, OTT, hybrid TV, and mobile operators worldwide, today announced new impulsive recording capabilities for its cloud-PVR solution. By enabling video content for multiple end-users to be recorded and stored only once, either on managed or unmanaged networks, Broadpeak's impulsive recording technology significantly reduces operators' storage expenses.

"Time-based and impulsive recording can be very challenging for cloud-PVR operators, even when shared copy models are allowed. While the capture can be mutualized when two users request a recording of the same program, a specific technology is required when the recording's start and end times are under the control of each end-user in order to avoid duplicating the video chunks," said Jacques Le Mancq, CEO of Broadpeak. "Relying on an innovative combination of cloud-PVR recording methods, our solution allows numerous end-users to request the recording of any portion of a program in an operator network and to access it at anytime. As a result, operators can reproduce traditional PVR usage without the cost and operational challenges of deploying set-top boxes with massive storage capabilities."

As a leading provider of CDN technologies, Broadpeak offers a comprehensive cloud-PVR solution that includes shared and private copy, asset-based, time-based, and impulsive recording functionalities. Broadpeak's cloud-PVR solution has been successfully deployed by a number of IPTV, cable, and OTT operators in Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region.

