Triveni Digital Caribbean Cable & Telecommunications Association (CCTA) Annual Meeting 2015 EXHIBITOR PREVIEW

At CCTA 2015, Triveni Digital will exhibit with Incospec, the company's distributor in the Caribbean, to introduce the award-winning StreamScope(R) MT-50 HDT. Featuring an innovative 16:9 HD touch screen, the new StreamScope tool transforms transport stream analysis and troubleshooting for cable and telco operators.

Also on display at CCTA 2015 will be the award-winning tablet-based StreamScope Portal from Triveni Digital that offers real-time and file-based analysis and troubleshooting of DTV transport streams.

At CCTA 2015, Triveni Digital will demonstrate the StreamScope(R) MT-50 HDT, an optimized version of the company's market-leading real-time DTV transport stream analysis and troubleshooting tool. Designed to bring increased efficiency, ease of use, and quality control to cable and telco operators, the award-winning StreamScope MT-50 HDT features the most comprehensive MPEG analysis engine available, a 10GigE interface option, and a 16:9 HD touch screen that can be swiped by finger or a touch pen.

Through the intuitive, browser-based user interface, the system displays video and audio thumbnails, QoS and bit rate graphs, crosstab analysis, and more, all in crystal-clear HD quality, making it the ideal tool for operators looking to monitor and analyze multiple DTV transport streams and comply with worldwide standards to ensure a superior QoS.

Triveni Digital will also showcase the StreamScope(R) Portal at CCTA 2015. The award-winning portable, tablet-based MPEG analysis and monitoring tool offers an ultra-personalized form factor and a variety of dongle-based input options that help engineers cost-effectively perform real-time and file-based MPEG-2/MPEG-4 analysis and troubleshooting of DTV transport streams on ASI, RF, and Gigabit Ethernet interfaces. Using the StreamScope Portal in combination with other Triveni Digital products, including StreamScope MT-50, cable and telco operators can maximize operational efficiencies and cost savings while ensuring superior audio and video signals.

Triveni Digital develops systems that enable television service providers and broadcasters to deploy enhanced programs and services to their viewers. Triveni Digital's products for program guide and metadata management, data broadcasting, and video quality assurance are renowned for their ease of use and innovative features. Working with leading industry partners, Triveni Digital employs an open and standards-compliant approach to the digital television market. More information is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

Note to Editors: When referring to Triveni Digital, please use the complete company name, "Triveni Digital." Product and company names mentioned herein are the trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Photo Caption: Triveni Digital StreamScope(R) MT-50 HDT Transport Stream Analysis and Troubleshooting Tool

Photo Caption: Triveni Digital StreamScope(R) Portal