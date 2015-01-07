AXON's SMART DVB debuts at BVE 2015

At BVE 2015, 24-26 February (stand K19) broadcast infrastructure specialist Axon Digital Design will demonstrate its latest range of customizable monitoring and master control solutions and unveil SMART DVB, its new platform for live MPEG-2 and DVB transport stream reporting.

Optimum transport performance: SMART DVB

SMART DVB is a complete suite of tools to monitor, report and analyze live MPEG-2 and DVB transport streams. The SMART DVB suite enables owners and operators to ensure health, conformity and quality across the digital distribution chain and to drive performance at the highest level.

Monitoring & control: Cerebrum

Flexibility is essential in today’s broadcast environment, so where standard software delivers either the control or monitoring of broadcast devices, Cerebrum combines both applications. It delivers a customizable control and monitoring interface for a wide range of devices from different manufacturers - including routers, production switchers, servers, receiver decoders, multiviewers and waveform monitors - using either SNMP (Simple Network Management Protocol) or third party protocols.

Live applications: SynLive-SynMC

Axon will also showcase its new live video production mixer SynLive. Based on Axon’s Synapse range of products, SynLive has been designed for small, live production environments to provide broadcasters with a cost-effective and turnkey offering. It offers the flexibility to scale and expand infrastructures over time and can be configured to add more features - all the way up to a 4Wire 4K compatible system.

Combined with the SynLive product line, Axon will demonstrate its Synapse-based Master Control solution SynMC. The system provides the ability to scale Master Control operations as and when is needed, which is crucial in today’s rapidly evolving media landscape.

