ChyronHego's Mosaic XL and Lyric PRO Power Graphics for Time Warner Cable Sports' 4K Test Broadcasts

Leading Graphics Creation and Workflow Solutions Join Other Best-of-Breed Technologies in 4K Proof-of-Concept Coverage of Football and Basketball Games

MELVILLE, N.Y. -- Jan. 5, 2015 -- ChyronHego today announced that its industry-leading Mosaic(TM) XL and Lyric(TM) PRO graphics solutions were among the elite group of technologies chosen by Time Warner Cable Sports and IMS Productions for two recent proof-of-concept tests of ultra-high-definition (UHDTV) broadcasting in 4K. The first was a broadcast of the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) high school Division I football championship game on Dec. 19 at the StubHub Center in Carson, California. That test was followed up on Dec. 23 by a 4K broadcast of the Los Angeles Lakers vs. the Golden State Warriors from the STAPLES Center. Although the 4K broadcasts facilitated by Time Warner Cable Sports were closed tests, both games were also produced and televised in high-definition on Time Warner Cable SportsNet.

"Thanks to the participation of ChyronHego and the other technology providers, the tests were highly successful and gave us valuable insight into the unique characteristics and requirements of UHDTV/4K video formats and their impact on production and distribution systems," said Robby Greene, president, IMS Productions.

For seamless creation and playout of all game graphics, IMS Productions used a customized, single-channel version of the Mosaic XL graphics platform running ChyronHego's Lyric PRO graphics creation software. Both games were shot with Sony F55 cameras, with replays provided by four Evertz DreamCatcher replay systems and signal routing/switching provided by Evertz and Sony equipment. IMS Productions provided the production truck and systems integration.

"We were honored to have the opportunity to work with Time Warner Cable Sports and IMS Productions on these groundbreaking proof-of-concept tests, which were some of the very first 4K broadcasts produced in the U.S.," said Johan Apel, CEO and president, ChyronHego. "At ChyronHego, we're committed to continual innovation to deliver technologies that evolve with the ever-changing broadcast landscape. The tests demonstrate that the Mosaic XL, powered by Lyric PRO, is a truly future-proof graphics program that can support the television formats of today and tomorrow."

About Time Warner Cable SportsNet and Time Warner Cable Deportes

Time Warner Cable Sports operates Time Warner Cable SportsNet and Time Warner Cable Deportes, two Southern California regional sports networks that launched on October 1, 2012. Through their exclusive partnerships with the Los Angeles Lakers, LA Galaxy, Los Angeles Sparks and the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF), the 24/7, high-definition networks each deliver more than 180 live events per year plus extensive team coverage and behind-the-scenes access unlike anything fans have seen before. Time Warner Cable Deportes is the nation's first ever Spanish-language regional sports network, with commentary, programs and a perspective created uniquely for Spanish-speaking sports fans. Time Warner Cable SportsNet and Time Warner Cable Deportes can be found on AT&T U-verse, Bright House Networks, Catalina Broadband, Champion Broadband, Charter, Cox Communications, DIRECTV, Hawaiian Telcom, Time Warner Cable and Verizon FiOS systems. For more information, visit www.twcsportsnet.com and www.twcdeportes.com. Follow the networks on Twitter @TWCSportsNet and @TWCDeportes and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TWCSportsNet and www.facebook.com/TWCDeportes.

About ChyronHego

ChyronHego (NASDAQ: CHYR) is a global leader in broadcast graphics creation, playout, and real-time data visualization with a wide range of products and services for live television, news, and sports production. Joining forces in 2013 with over 80 years of combined industry expertise, Chyron and Hego Group offer award-winning solutions -- such as the TRACAB(TM) player tracking system and the end-to-end BlueNet(TM) graphics workflow -- under the collective ChyronHego brand. Headquartered in Melville, New York, the company also has offices in the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Mexico, Norway, Singapore, Slovak Republic, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. For more information on ChyronHego, visit www.chyronhego.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/ChyronHego/ChyronHego-Lyric4KBars.jpg

Photo Caption: ChyronHego Lyric(TM) 4K Font Color Test Chart

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/ChyronHego/ChyronHego-IMSPHD5Photo.jpg

Photo Caption: Generic photo of HD5

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/ChyronHego/ChyronHego-SonySwitcherFor4KTest.jpg

Photo Caption: IMS Productions Supervising Engineer Paul Nijak and IMS Productions President Robby Greene with the Sony switcher that will be used for the 4K tests.