Lightware Unveils 4K Compatible TPS Wallplate Extenders with Remote Powering

Lightware USA has announced the next stage of the development of the Lightware HDBaseT product line: the wallplate version of the UMX-TPS series, which will launch early 2015. They are the ideal solution for many small meeting and classroom applications or as part of a larger multi-room system when paired with a Lightware MX series Modular Matrix.

The Lightware UMX-TPS products are designed to transmit multiple video formats at resolutions up to 4K. Video, audio and control can be sent up to 170 meters at 1080p over a single CATx cable with these extenders. The WP-UMX-TPS-TX120-US model supports VGA and HDMI while the WP-UMX-TPS-TX130-US adds DisplayPort to the list of formats it supports.

The TX120 extender is designed to handle digital and analog video and audio signals, e.g. VGA, YPrPb and HDMI1.4 with analog stereo audio from local inputs or embedded 7.1 HBR audio. The TX130 model adds DP 1.1 signal support to the roster.

Analog audio and video signals are converted to digital formats in the extenders, which can transmit the audio and the video signal separately from each other. Units offer bidirectional and transparent RS-232 and Ethernet transmission and unidirectional and transparent IR transmission. The IR and RS-232 connections also support command injection from the MX series Modular Matrix. Remote powering is available through the single CAT 5e/CAT 7 cable, but a local power supply can also be used.

"The two new extenders are compatible with any of the currently available TPS receiver products and can be incorporated into the MX series modular matrices which size up to 80x80," says Lightware USA Director of Sales, Drew Taylor. "They will ship early in 2015."

Lightware USA has also unveiled the TPS-PI-1P1, a new remote powering solution supporting the PoE standard and providing power to a remote TPS transmitter or receiver.

Based on this new PoE technology, every TX and RX unit will be power receivers or can be fed locally by a power supply. Remote powering can be achieved by using the TPS-PI-1P1 single-port power injector unit, which is optimized for HDBaseT transmission.

The TPS-PI-1P1 can be placed anywhere in the TPS transmission chain. The incoming data stays untouched, and the signal quality is unaffected. But a 48V DC remote power is added to the signal by the device.

The unit provides unidirectional remote power only, but thanks to a 12V local output option, the other device can also be powered by the TPS-PI-1P1 if they are placed close to each other. No power supplies for the TX or RX are needed. Power for the injector itself is provided by its own power adapter, which is included. The unit has four front panel LED indicators for monitoring operations and troubleshooting.

