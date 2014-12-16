2015 NAMM Show Product Preview

NUGEN Audio

At the 2015 NAMM Show in cooperation with Music Marketing (booth 6242, hall A), NUGEN Audio will introduce MasterCheck, the first modern loudness tool for the music industry, as well as a significant update of Visualizer, the company's industry-leading audio analysis tool. For more than a decade, NUGEN Audio has been serving the needs of music producers in over 50 countries, from the hobbyist to some of the biggest Grammy award-winning names in the industry.

MasterCheck

MasterCheck is the first music-industry-specific audio plug-in designed to facilitate mix and mastering for the modern world of loudness normalized playout. iTunes(R), Spotify(R), and DAB Radio all now use loudness normalization, and MasterCheck reveals how the consumer will hear audio on these and other music platforms by using internationally recognized loudness, dynamics, and true-peak standards. Ideal for every aspect of music production including recording, mixing, mastering, compilation, archive, and restoration, MasterCheck can also be used for producing podcasts at optimal loudness levels for dialog clarity within the listener environment. With MasterCheck, audio engineers can employ a single plug-in to apply loudness matching and dynamic content analysis, using techniques such as peak-to-loudness ratio (PLR) to compare multiple sources. The advanced side-chain loudness matching can also be used to audition signal paths, without the "improvement" of increased loudness, to understand precisely how various effects, such as compression, can change the sound with no influence from the loudness enhancement.

Photo Caption: MasterCheck Audio Plug-in

Visualizer Audio Analysis Suite Version 2

Version 2 of Visualizer significantly expands the capabilities of NUGEN Audio's leading audio analysis suite designed for high-end music professionals. Ideal for music mixing and mastering as well as audio post-production, Visualizer provides comprehensive audio analysis for recording, mixing, and mastering in a single plug-in. A standardized reference set of professional tools is designed to help audio engineers work faster, avoid mistakes, repeat past successes, and understand the success of others.

Based on customer feedback, Visualizer now features numerous user interface enhancements including a fully resizable interface, a multiview feature that enables engineers to compare multiple sources with a single plug-in, and a "difference" view showing the difference between two input signals. Visualizer is available in a version supporting Avid Pro Tools | HDX, as well as a stand-alone application version.

Photo Caption: Visualizer Audio Analysis Version 2



"As North America's premier show for music pros, NAMM is an ideal venue for us to showcase our industry-leading solutions for mixing and mastering, audio metering and analysis. Our new MasterCheck plug-in is receiving high praise from some of the industry's best-known and most prolific audio engineers, enabling them to create music that sounds as it should on any playout device. With the latest version of Visualizer, we're making it easier than ever for audio engineers to access the data they need, when they need it, to achieve the perfect mix."

-- Jon Schorah, Founder and Creative Director, NUGEN Audio



Company Overview

NUGEN Audio's award-winning tools for audio analysis, loudness metering, mixing/mastering, and tracking are used by the world's top names in music production, broadcast, and post-production. For audio professionals, NUGEN Audio's mix and mastering products offer market-leading fidelity and unrestricted creativity in every situation, providing an easy, direct, and natural way to work with sound. NUGEN Audio tools have become critical for some of the biggest names in the industry including Michael Brauer (Coldplay, The Rolling Stones), Robbie Bronnimann (Chicane, Paul Van Dyk), and Mr. Mig (Beyonce, Akon). For more information, visit www.nugenaudio.com.