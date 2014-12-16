Tedial Continues Growth With Appointment of New Head of Global Operations and Support

Malaga, Spain – Tedial, the leading independent MAM technology solutions specialist, has appointed Terry Spittle as its new Director of Global Operations and Support. This latest hire strengthens the company’s support operations with Spittle’s extensive knowledge of broadcast, media production, workflow automation and distribution systems and technologies.

Spittle will have oversight of Tedial’s Implementation Engineering, Installation and Service and Support teams. He will be responsible for defining and developing enhanced internal process infrastructure, enabling the company to support its growing worldwide customer base and partner network. Spittle will also provide a senior level liaison point for clients and project partners.

Spittle joins Tedial from WHATcast.com, where he held the position of Digital Media and Service Consultant. He has also worked for industry heavyweights such as Harmonic, Omneon and Sony Broadcast Europe. In his new role, Spittle will focus on further strengthening the company’s professional services and support teams, as well as helping to shape the development of new products, services and markets.

Commenting on his appointment, Spittle says, “Tedial has a strong reputation within the industry and I’m excited to join the company at such an important time in its development. I’m very much looking forward to being involved in Tedial’s future evolution – both in terms of technology and expansion into new territories.”

Esther Mesas, Vice President Sales & Marketing, Tedial adds, “We’re delighted to have Terry join our team and help us grow our support and operations infrastructure. His broad industry knowledge and first-hand experience of markets like APAC will be a real asset as we look to further expand our business in the coming months.”

###

About Tedial

Tedial provides software based content and content management business solutions that maximize operational efficiency and profitability to broadcast and other media organizations. Tedial has over ten years’ experience and has grown to over 80 people; our proven track record enables broadcasters to take full advantage of file-based workflows, cloud computing and other technologies with minimum risk and maximum benefits.

Tedial’s solutions are vendor and hardware independent, releasing customers from proprietary constraints and enabling them to significantly increase productivity and return on investment. Tedial is a global company with over 50 high-profile reference sites around the world, including some of the most complex and largest MAM systems in the broadcast industry.

Tedial’s unique media management solutions have helped over 50 broadcasters and media companies worldwide to increase creativity and improve efficiency throughout their media workflows. For more information, please visit www.tedial.com.

Tedial contact:

David Abel

Email: dabel@tedial.com

Tel:+44 (0) 7825 127804

PR Contact:

Kate Ford

Jump PR

Email: kate@jumppr.tv

Tel: +44 (0)1932 240001

Mob: +44 (0)7740 948065

US PR Contact:

Harriet Diener

Desert Moon Public Relations & Advertising

Email: Harriet@desertmoon.tv

Tel: +1 845-512-8283

Mob: +1 914-263-0613