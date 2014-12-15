Blonder Tongue Brings Efficiency to IP Video Delivery With New MPEG-2 HD Encoder

By Eliminating the Need for External QAM-to-IP Equipment, HDE-8C-QAM/IP Encoder Enables Cost-Effective and Reliable Distribution of Enterprise Commercial Video Networks, While Providing Superior Video Quality

OLD BRIDGE, N.J. -- Dec. 15, 2014 -- Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE MKT:BDR) today announced that it has launched the HDE-8C-QAM/IP MPEG-2 HD encoder, designed to bring increased reliability, efficiency, and affordability to high-definition video delivery. Building upon the high-performance design and sophisticated feature set offered by Blonder Tongue's popular HDE-8C-QAM encoder, the new encoder includes an IP output that is compatible with IPTV networks. By providing operators with a direct IP output, the HDE-8C-QAM/IP encoder eliminates the need for external QAM-to-IP equipment, making network design simpler and more manageable for operators in the education, enterprise, hospitality, healthcare, government, and pro A/V markets.

"Being able to deliver HD video content over IP networks opens up revenue opportunities for schools, universities, stadiums, and other businesses. Yet, to make this scenario a reality, video operators need cost-effective, reliable, and high-quality encoding solutions," said Jeff Smith, vice president of sales at Blonder Tongue. "By adding a direct IP output to our existing HDE-8C-QAM encoder, we provide the industry with a winning solution."

The HDE-8C-QAM/IP encoder accepts programs from up to eight component or composite inputs, such as set-top boxes, satellite receivers, and camera sources, and then digitizes, MPEG-2 encodes, multiplexes, and modulates each HD stream into four adjacent ASI or QAM channels in the 54-1002 MHz range (CATV 2-158). To ensure flawless and continuous service, the HDE-8C-QAM/IP encoder automatically switches over to a built-in spare input in the event of a failure.

In addition to supporting Dolby(R) Digital audio encoding and closed captioning, Blonder Tongue's HDE-8C-QAM/IP encoder features an integrated EAS interface that simplifies the distribution of emergency alert messages. An accessible RF test point allows operators to perform monitoring and testing on the encoder without service interruption. The RF test point, combined with the unit's user-friendly Web-based interface, dramatically lowers the learning curve for system operators while reducing operational expenses. Remote monitoring and control of the encoder can be achieved via any standard Web browser, bringing further efficiency to operators.

More information on Blonder Tongue and its products is available at www.blondertongue.com.

About Blonder Tongue

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. together with R.L. Drake Holdings, LLC -- its wholly owned subsidiary -- offer customers more than 130 years of combined engineering and manufacturing excellence with solid histories of delivering reliable, quality products. As a leader in the field of cable television communications, the Company provides system operators and integrators serving the cable, broadcast, satellite, IPTV, institutional, and professional video markets with comprehensive solutions for the provision of content contribution, distribution, and video delivery to homes and businesses. The Company designs, manufactures, sells, and supports an equipment portfolio of standard and high-definition digital video solutions, as well as core analog video and high-speed data solutions for distribution over coax, fiber, and IP networks. Additional information on the Company and its products can be found at www.blondertongue.com and www.rldrake.com.

