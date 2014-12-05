Morocco's Atlantic FM Upgrades to NETIA's Radio-Assist 8.2

CLARET, France -- Dec. 3, 2014 -- NETIA today announced that Moroccan radio group Atlantic FM, part of the Eco-Medias Group, has upgraded to version 8.2 of NETIA's Radio-Assist(TM) digital audio software suite. Bringing Atlantic FM to the forefront of audio technology, the installation provides the foundation for a complete shift to digital broadcasting while enabling operators to take advantage of the familiar functionality and interfaces they know from the initial Radio-Assist system deployed in 2006.

"Radio-Assist offers an extensive range of features critical to the operation of a modern broadcast station," said Rachid Mounaouar, technical director at Atlantic FM. "Given this robust functionality and the familiarity of our operators with the NETIA software, the upgrade to version 8.2 was an easy and logical decision. Also, as we move forward with our migration to digital operations, the NETIA software will support a fluid transition."

Founded in 2006, Atlantic FM today is the Moroccan economic news leader. To keep its number-one position, the radio station needs a robust and reliable system such as NETIA's radio automation solution. The software is a complete solution that covers the entire distribution channel from ingest to distribution, and Atlantic FM relies on the software in areas including news, commercials, and music scheduling.

The new Radio-Assist 8.2 installation at Atlantic FM's Casablanca facilities comprises more than 32 workstations for editing, planning, and recording. Operators use NETIA's broadcast module for production and distribution. New features introduced in Radio-Assist 8.2 include cloud-based management, giving users the ability to access the system database from any network-connected workstation.

"The new installation at Atlantic FM demonstrates not only the continued strength of our Radio-Assist software suite in the MEA area, but also the value that broadcasters see in the significantly extended feature set of version 8.2," Jean-Michel Bombois, operations project manager at NETIA. "Ever since the original Radio-Assist in 2006, we have worked closely with Atlantic FM to support its evolution -- particularly its transition to digital -- and its leadership as a foremost news source in Morocco."

More information about NETIA and its product portfolio is available at www.netia.com.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/NETIA/NETIA-RA8_2-MusicScheduling.jpg

Photo Caption: NETIA Radio-Assist(TM) 8.2 Music Scheduling