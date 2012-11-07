Clear-Com Names Christian Eberlein New DACH & Poland Regional Sales Manager

Clear-Com®, a global leader in critical voice communication systems, has named Christian Eberlein as its new Regional Sales Manager for DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) and Poland. As an industry veteran with substantial experience in sales and marketing, Eberlein will play an important part in deepening Clear-Com’s presence in these regions. His addition to the already strong sales team will certainly drive significant business to the DACH region and Poland.



“I have been responsible for a number of important customers in the German rental, broadcast and studio market, especially for key Atlantic Audio products (DiGiCo, Martin Audio, XTA, MC2),” says Eberlein. “Furthermore, my strong technical understanding and experience with diverse audio control, network and communication systems will allow for a smooth and seamless transition into my new role at Clear-Com.” Previously, Eberlein had held positions at professional audio and video companies such as Wellenwerker, Atlantic Audio and Behringer International. In those roles, he effectively planned sales strategies and spearheaded new customer acquisition within Germany and Switzerland. “We are very excited to have Christian join our team,” says Karlie Miles, Director of Sales for EMEA and South Asia Pacific, Clear-Com. “His extensive experience in both the professional audio and broadcast industries will bring much value to the company. Also, Christian’s aptitude for innovating product solutions and thereby catering to client needs dovetails perfectly with the spirit of Clear-Com. We look forward to working with him.”About Clear-Com

Clear-Com, an HME company, has been a global provider of professional voice communications systems since 1968. We develop and market proven intercom technologies such as Analog & Digital Partyline, Digital Matrix, Wireless and Intercom-over-IP systems for critical communication applications in broadcast, performance venues, military, government and enterprise markets. Recognized for our legacy of intercom innovations, production teams around the world have come to depend on Clear-Com for clear, reliable and scalable communications solutions. For more information, please visitwww.clearcom.com.