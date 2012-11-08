Anton/Bauer Introduces New AB Direct VU HD Monitor

Compact Solution Complements AB-HDRFSystem with Ultra-High Brightness Display, Ability to Receive up to 12 Camera Positions

SHELTON,CT, NOVEMBER 8, 2012—Building upon the success of the company’s AB-HDRF 5.8GHz COFDM RF system,Anton/Bauer®, part of Vitec Videocom, a VitecGroup company, and a premier global provider of batteries, chargers, lightingand other mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and filmindustries, is pleased to introduce the new AB Direct VU COFDM diversity receiver/monitor. A collaborationbetween Anton/Bauer and Vitec Group sister company Integrated MicrowaveTechnologies, LLC (IMT), Anton/Bauer’s AB Direct VU offers a compact, portablesystem that includes a hand-held monitor plus receiver—all powered usingAnton/Bauer Gold Mounts® and batteries.

ABDirect VU is a handheld diversity confidence receiver/monitor that displaysCOFDM video transmissions using a built-in internal nine-inch 16:9 formatscreen. The bright, high-resolution 1200-NIT, 1080i HD LCD screen makes theunit suitable for a variety of uses, including ENG/EFP, cine and filmproduction and sporting events. The high-bright LCD screen is easy to read indaylight, an important feature for outdoor applications. It also features a simple-to-usemenu-driven interface.

“We are very much looking forward to introducing the AB Direct VU as part of ournew AB-HDRF packages,” says Paul Dudeck, Anton/Bauer vice president of sales,the Americas. “It features a screen that utilizes law enforcement-quality glassand requires minimal setup, so users can easily incorporate it into theirportable workflows. The AB Direct VU creates mobile capabilities that no othercompetitor can provide, furthering Anton/Bauer’s initiative of providing cutting-edgeportable power solutions.”

Combined with true ease of operation andsuperb MPEG-2/MPEG-4 auto-detect decoding, AB Direct VU is more than a COFDM handheld receiver. It can receive up to 12 camera positionsand send video over Ethernet to remote software orhardware decoders as well as stream shots live over the Internet via IP. Thisallows multiple remote viewers to monitor the same video simultaneously. What’s more, it features audio connections as well as twospeakers. The bandwidth is customizable between channels 6, 7 and 8.

For advanced functions such as changing frequencyplans or unit naming, a user-friendly administration software package isincluded. The administration software package allows users to configure andstore up to 16 custom preset configurations. These values can then be locked inplace, providing simple and reliable operation. Additionally, access controlensures that users will not inadvertently corrupt critical production settings.The OSD display helps the user navigate the local user interface and featuresreceiver statistics such as signal strength, preset, modulation and remainingbattery life. It provides users with full confidence in the operation of theunit.

Anton/Bauer’s AB-HDRF system is a compact 5.8 GHz COFDM RF system that can transmit a robustHD signal over great distances; all while being powered by Anton/Bauerbatteries. Utilizing the 5.8 GHz frequency band, the AB-HDTX sends its signaldirectly to the AB-HDRX dual-diversity receiver or the AB Direct VU handheldmonitor/receiver.

Stop by the Vitec Videocom booth (931) at CCW to see thenew AB-HDRF system and AB Direct VU.

