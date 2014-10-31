Visual Unity Shows vuMedia™ at NAT Expo 2014 and Inter BEE 2014

Leading OTT solutions provider Visual Unity is showing the latest version of its Award-winning vuMedia™ multiscreen platform at NAT Expo in Moscow (November 19-21, 2014) and Inter BEE in Tokyo (November 19-21, 2014). The software will include a new, white label version that gives partners the opportunity to sell the product under their own brand by changing the colours and logos on the user interface.

"Having secured an investment of 7.2 million US$ (5.2 million Euros) from 3TS Capital Partners, we are now able to support the growth of an international customer base for vuMedia™," says Visual Unity's CEO Tomas Petru. "We are positioning Visual Unity as the leading provider of OTT and multiscreen solutions and to this end we are very focused on both product development and expanding into previously untapped markets."

The company, which will be exhibiting on booth B23 at NAT Expo in Moscow, while at InterBEE it will be exhibiting in conjunction with its Japanese distributor DSP-Japan (Booth 5380).

Visual Unity's updated vuMedia™ platform now includes a raft of new languages that have been incorporated into the software's administrator user interface. This significant addition broadens its international appeal and reinforces Visual Unity's plans to expand sales into new geographic territories. Also new is Multi-level account administration, which allows Visual Unity customers to collaborate on OTT projects, share resources or limit access to specific parts of vuMedia™ to dedicated groups. It also allows vuMedia™ to support different re-seller and seller models and relationships.

Introduced in 2011 and the winner of the 2012 ConnectedWorld.TV Award, Visual Unity’s flagship vuMedia™ is an end-to-end OTT platform that allows broadcasters and content owners to control how their brand and assets are managed, delivered and monetized in the multiscreen environment. Highly scalable and flexible, vuMedia™ delivers a cutting-edge live viewing experience on the web or any mobile or connected device. vuMedia™ also enables comprehensive Video on Demand services, social network integration and secures the distribution of content – all of which can be deployed into existing workflows and business processes.

vuMedia™ can be bought in two formats - Platform as a Service (PaaS) or Software as a Service (SaaS) for customers who don't want to invest in new hardware.

About Visual Unity

Visual Unity is a global provider of video and digital media solutions, enabling our clients to deliver premium quality video content. Our clients can measure, analyze and optimize their libraries over time and achieve optimal business success. Our platform capabilities inspire our clients to deploy their assets across multiple devices, screens, and media formats. Visual Unity helps clients manage, deliver and monetize their digital content.

Visual Unity is a Multiscreen Solution Provider, bridging the gap between linear broadcast, IT and IPTV to help clients reach and engage audiences on any screen. Since 1991, the team has been designing and delivering turnkey broadcast and complex multiscreen solutions worldwide – from HD outside Broadcast (OB) vehicles and major playout facilities to live internet streaming and Video on Demand services. Visual Unity’s award-winning vuMediaTM platform helps broadcasters and content owners control how their brand and assets are managed and monetized in the multiscreen environment. vuMediaTM is a highly scalable and a modular architecture, delivering a cutting-edge live viewing experience on the web or any mobile or connected device – all of which can be deployed into existing workflows and business processes.

Visual Unity is based in Prague, London, Munich, Moscow, Nairobi, Dubai, Istanbul, Ottawa, Los Angeles and Hong Kong. For further information, please visit www.visualunity.com