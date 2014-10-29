BeckTV Completes Second HD Upgrade for Token Creek Mobile Productions

Rapid Overhaul of Sioux Expando Unit Gave Token Creek the Flexibility to Maintain and Expand Its Slate of Television Production Projects

AUSTIN, Texas -- Oct. 28, 2014 -- BeckTV, one of the United States' premier design-build systems integrators, today announced that it has completed its second project for Token Creek Mobile Productions: a major upgrade of the company's 48-foot Sioux expando television production truck, which now supports state-of-the-art HD production.

"Sioux is the second truck we've upgraded from SD to HD with BeckTV's assistance, and in both cases we entrusted the project to BeckTV because we knew the company understood our objectives and could meet them in the short time frame we provided," said John Salzwedel, president at Token Creek Mobile Television. "By putting the mobile unit update into BeckTV's capable hands, we were able to direct our resources toward the ongoing production work that supports our business. Knowing that the great staff at BeckTV was totally immersed in the truck update, we were able to continue our operations with confidence that we'd be able to roll out the new Sioux on schedule and on budget."

The updated Token Creek truck now is a 1080i/720p-switchable unit, equipped with an EVS XT3 playout/replay server and XFile Digital Archive station, a 3ME Grass Valley Karrera HD production switcher, Grass Valley LDX80 cameras, Fujinon's new 99X8.4 and 18X5.5 lenses, a Calrec Artemis console, and ChyronHego HyperX3 graphics system. Since the upgrade, Token Creek's Sioux unit has been deployed for high-profile productions for the NFL, MLS, the Kentucky Derby, NBA basketball, NCAA basketball games, and the NHL.

"BeckTV not only built two trucks back to back for us in a 13-month period, but also brought the trucks through to completion at a surprisingly attractive price point," added Salzwedel. "With the upgrade first of Chippewa and then Sioux to HD, we've opened up new business opportunities, as our clients see that we have the infrastructure in place to handle larger projects and multiple-day events."

More information about Token Creek Mobile Productions and the company's fleet is available at www.tokencreek.com. Further information about BeckTV is available at www.becktv.com.

About Token Creek Mobile Productions

Token Creek Mobile Television provides state-of-the-art production facilities for sports and entertainment events to television networks, national cable networks and local/regional broadcasters. Clients include such networks as PAC12, ESPN, Fox Sports Network and CBS Sports Network.

About BeckTV

BeckTV (formerly Beck Associates) is one of the United States' premier design-build systems integrators. With more than 30 years of experience, BeckTV has designed and built more professional television facilities for more customers than any other systems integrator. In virtually every application from broadcast and cable networks, local TV stations, sports trucks, and stadium venues to educational institutions and houses of worship, BeckTV uses a collaborative approach to assure successful outcomes, on time and on budget. The company maintains full-service offices in Denver, New York, and Austin, Texas. More information about BeckTV is available at www.becktv.com.

Photo Caption: Token Creek Mobile Productions Facility