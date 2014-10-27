Dolynchuk Named Senior Product Manager, Infrastructure

Fairfield, NJ––Middle Atlantic Products has appointed Paul Dolynchuk as Senior Product Manager, Infrastructure. In this new position, Dolynchuk will be responsible for the category’s long-term sales strategy and optimization of profitability and growth.

Prior to joining Middle Atlantic, Dolynchuk served as a Marketing Director at Pitney Bowes and has held marketing, sales and finance positions at OfficeMax and Boise Cascade. He has a BBA in Management/Pre-Law from Ohio University and an MBA in Marketing/Finance from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University.

Commenting on Dolynchuk’s appointment, Tim Troast, Middle Atlantic Director of Product Management said, “Paul is an innovative business leader who has demonstrated his ability to deliver multimillion dollar growth strategies for respected brands through the introduction of innovative products and strategic marketing campaigns. His leadership, business analysis and passion for the customer make him a natural fit for the Middle Atlantic team.”

For technical specifications and in-depth information about Middle Atlantic Products, please click to www.middleatlantic.com or call 1.800.266.7225.

Middle Atlantic Products has been part of the Legrand group since its acquisition in 2011.



Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for use in commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Innovation for a steady flow of new products with high added value and acquisitions are prime vectors for growth. Legrand reported sales of close to $5.8 billion in 2012. Legrand has a strong presence in the North American market, with a portfolio of well-known product lines that include Cablofil, Electrorack, Middle Atlantic, NuVo, On-Q, Ortronics, Pass & Seymour, Vantage, Watt Stopper and Wiremold. The company is listed on NYSE Euronext and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC40, FTSE4Good, MSCI World, ASPI and DJSI (ISIN code FR0010307819). www.legrand.us http://www.legrand.us>