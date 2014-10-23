FSR Demonstrates Ever-Expanding Leadership Role In Education Market With Launch of Dedicated Website

Woodland Park, NJ – FSR, an industry-leading manufacturer of products for the Pro AV market, continues to make serious inroads in the education market by announcing the launch of its new, dedicated education website (www.fsr.education). Jan Sandri, FSR president, announced details from the company’s headquarters in Woodland Park, NJ, of how it will continue to strengthen and grow its presence and brand recognition even further within education — a key segment of the market. This news follows FSR’s appointment earlier this year of Gina Sansivero as its new director of educational sales.

“We clearly take schools, learning and the education market extremely seriously and feel that many of the initiatives we’ve taken this year have demonstrated FSR’s ever increasing commitment to this important market segment,” said Sandri. “We welcomed Gina to the FSR team in early 2014 to help us continue to expand our role as a leader in this market. Now, we take our commitment even further by launching a web site completely dedicated to this same segment. As technology for learning continues to evolve, along with the needs of those working in various areas of this core industry, it’s imperative that we keep providing our customers with the advanced tools and technologies they need to properly prepare the next generation of thought leaders.”

The new website, which is dedicated to tech managers and end-users, delivers the latest news on technology and infrastructure solutions for higher education and K-12 school systems. Among key social and dynamic features is a blog that helps keep visitors informed of new and emerging industry trends and ideas, a related Twitter handle (FSR_EDU) and a place for visitors to sign up to receive an education specific monthly e-newsletter that will feature current information about trends in education, articles, news and FSR’s products and solutions specific to the education market. Further, the newest FSR case studies are posted to exemplify how FSR’s technologies are used throughout all areas of the education market and how new products and solutions are ever evolving to create an even more comprehensive and cohesive offering to the company’s highly regarded education customers. Additionally it will be a resource for those involved with educational technology to share feedback, requests, challenges and successes so that FSR can address them with solutions tailored to their need.

FSR is committed to teaching those working in higher education and K-12 about the company’s newest opportunities and solutions for interactive and collaborative learning systems. The new website features the latest company news and events that will offer those interested the opportunity to meet with FSR staff in person at various industry and market specific shows and conferences.

About FSR

FSR, established in 1981, manufactures a wide variety of signal management and infrastructure solutions for the audio / video, datacom, education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, including floor, wall, table, and ceiling connectivity boxes, as well as a full line of interfaces, distribution amplifiers, matrix switchers, seamless switchers and HDBaseT & CAT-X signal delivery solutions.

The company is an Energy Star Partner and complies with the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 to demonstrate its deep commitment to preserving the planet. FSR offers live 24/7 technical and sales support throughout the country from expertly trained technicians and sales representatives. For more information: www.fsrinc.com.

FSR Contact: Jan Sandri

973-785-4347 • sales@fsrinc.com

Press Contact: Desert Moon Public Relations & Advertising

Harriet Diener

845-512-8283 • mailto:harriet@desertmoon.tv