Visual Unity Strengthens Its Marketing Team

Leading OTT solutions provider Visual Unity has strengthened its marketing team by appointing James Mazur to the position of Chief Marketing Officer.

Formerly co-founder and leader of a start-up software company and Award winning GoStickman animation studio, James Mazur has extensive experience in online business and digital marketing. As Chief Marketing Officer, he will head the marketing team and take responsibility for company messaging, lead generation, online marketing, and communication. His position is also strategic as he will build and implement a complete digital product strategy for Visual Unity over coming months, and oversee current and future product marketing.

Visual Unity has also promoted Kristyna Sonkova to the position of Marketing Director, with responsibility for the development and delivery of a fully integrated marketing strategy for the company.

A graduate of the University of Economics,. Prague, Kristyna Sonkova has extensive marketing and events experience. Since joining Visual Unity two years ago as marketing manager, Sonkova has played a major role in driving the company's corporate marketing strategy.

The final appointment to Visual Unity's marketing team is Barbora Kubickov, who has extensive experience in international marketing gained while working for Czech Airlines.

Tomas Petru, CEO of Visual Unity, says: "Visual Unity is an outstanding company with great broadcast and multiscreen products and services, therefore it is imperative that we have a strong, professional marketing team that can boost our activities, particularly in new digital arenas. With his worldwide experience in the field of digital marketing James Mazur is the ideal person to lead this initiative. I have full confidence in James, and in Kristyna and Barbora who are supporting him."

Visual Unity has over 20 years’ experience and expertise in the design and delivery of linear broadcast and multiscreen solutions. Its Award winning vuMedia™ integrated content management and delivery platform helps broadcasters and content owners control how their brand and assets are managed and monetized in the multiscreen environment by delivering a cutting-edge viewing experience on any screen or connected device. Among the many national and regional broadcasters and media companies that have adopted vuMedia™ are Al Aan in the Middle East, TV Nova, Czech TV and TopFun.

-ends-

About Visual Unity

Visual Unityis a global provider of video and digital media solutions, enabling our clients to deliver premium quality video content. Our clients can measure, analyze and optimize their libraries over time and achieve optimal business success. Our platform capabilities inspire our clients to deploy their assets across multiple devices, screens, and media formats. Visual Unity helps clients manage, deliver and monetize their digital content.



Visual Unity is a Multiscreen Solution Provider, bridging the gap between linear broadcast, IT and IPTV to help clients reach and engage audiences on any screen. Since 1991, the team has been designing and delivering turnkey broadcast and complex multiscreen solutions worldwide – from HD outside Broadcast (OB) vehicles and major playout facilities to live internet streaming and Video on Demand services. Visual Unity’s award-winning vuMediaTM platform helps broadcasters and content owners control how their brand and assets are managed and monetized in the multiscreen environment. vuMediaTM is a highly scalable and a modular architecture, delivering a cutting-edge live viewing experience on the web or any mobile or connected device – all of which can be deployed into existing workflows and business processes.

Visual Unity is based in Prague, London, Cologne, Moscow, Bratislava, Belgrade, Nairobi and Dubai. For further information, please visit www.visualunity.com

Visual Unity: Na hrebenech II 1718/8, Prague 4, 147 00, Czech Republic

T: +420 271 742 111 F: +420 271 742 112 E: info@visualunity.com