Arrow Media Uses Aframe To Rapidly Move Dailies During Innovative Production Of “Ultimate Airport Dubai”

Boston and London (PRWEB) October 20, 2014 Arrow Media, one of the UK's top independent creative forces, has used Aframe as its cloud video platform for the production of factual series &S220;Ultimate Airport Dubai,&S221; season two. Aframe was used throughout the show&S217;s production to facilitate the production process, enable cost and time efficiencies and provide secure and reliable storage. Since it was founded in 2011 by Iain Pelling, Tom Brisley and John Smithson, Arrow Media has produced over 100 hours of content, across live, scripted, factual and factual entertainment programming, including major productions for US and UK broadcasters. Hit shows include &S220;Jumbo: The Plane That Changed The World&S221;, for BBC TWO, Smithsonian Channel and Discovery Canada and &S220;Live from Space&S221; for Channel 4 and National Geographic Channels International. The latest Arrow production to benefit from the Aframe platform is &S220;Ultimate Airport Dubai,&S221; season two, debuting in the UK next Wednesday 29 October. The series provides viewers with unprecedented access to one of the world&S217;s fastest growing airports and follows some of the 60,000 staff responsible for moving 57 million passengers and 344,000 flights a year. Arrow Media used Aframe to help manage dailies for 10 x 60 minute episodes for National Geographic Channels International, with Arrow using an innovative Proxy First workflow to expedite the process. The Proxy First workflow involved sending the camera-generated proxy file straight to Aframe. The Arrow Media team was then able to upload the files quickly and efficiently. This speed and agility then enabled the production team to pull the proxy files into the edit and assemble stories while the original could be relinked for the main edit after arriving by hard drive. Nick Metcalfe, Executive Producer, Arrow Media, said: &S220;Aframe helped us to deliver &S220;Ultimate Airport Dubai,&S221; season two on time, on schedule and on budget. We were also able to achieve significant cost savings and the process was much more efficient, compared to the previous slower process that involved content being couriered from location. We were able to receive footage quickly, which gave us more time to compile stories and feedback to the shoot, and because the files were always uploaded rapidly, it meant that the post production house had more time to spend working on the content, ultimately resulting in a better show. All in all we were able to save 20 weeks on the edit, equating to about two weeks per episode, which is a phenomenal saving. &S220;We have worked with Aframe on various projects now and truly appreciate the advantages the cloud offers for production,&S221; Metcalfe continued. &S220;As a production company, agility and speed are huge drivers for us. Aframe can provide this and is a key component in expediting our productions in an efficient and cost effective manner.&S221; 30 - About Aframe Aframe is a cloud video production system with capabilities in collaboration, review and approval, archive and tagging. Already many thousands of video professionals around the world rely on Aframe to organize and streamline video production or as an adjunct to existing media asset management (MAM) solutions. Aframe users upload their raw video footage from wherever they are in the world onto Aframe&S217;s cloud, securely store it there, and share it with anyone, anywhere as they collaborate on TV, film, corporate video or advertising spots. The timecode-specific metadata that Aframe users generate can be transferred directly from the cloud into any of the top 3 NLE platforms. Once there, the metadata relinks with the original media &S211; retaining all user changes automatically. If desired Aframe can provide logging services that makes video discoverable and expedite finding the perfect clip. Aframe also can serve as a cloud-based MAM architecture to centralize a library of production and broadcast-ready video assets and supporting documentation. For more information visit http://www.aframe.com. About Arrow Media Arrow Media is one of the UK&S217;s most ambitious creative forces. A fast-growing independent production company, Arrow Media specialises in creating high quality and innovative content across TV, film and digital media, from long-running series to big ambitious projects such as &S220;Live from Space,&S221; &S220;Ultimate Airport Dubai,&S221; &S220;Jumbo: The Plane That Changed The World,&S221; &S220;Dogs: Their Secret Lives,&S221; and &S220;Kevin&S217;s Supersized Salvage". 