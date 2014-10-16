Civolution’s Industry-Leading Audio Watermarking Unit Acquired by Kantar Media

Civolution, the leading provider of technology and solutions for identifying, managing and monetizing content, has reached agreement to transfer its audio watermarking unit to Kantar Media, a world leader in audience measurement. This transaction, which is scheduled to close in Q4 2014, will enable Civolution to focus on two key growth markets - media protection and media data intelligence.

Civolution’s audio watermarking technology is recognised as world leading and is deployed in hundreds of TV channels worldwide for the purpose of audience measurement and second screen synchronization. The watermarking unit will be transferred under the leadership of Jean-Michel Masson.

The deal will strengthen Kantar Media’s audience measurement technologies and open up new and exciting opportunities around second screen activation for the firm. The acquisition will build on Kantar Media’s significant global presence and activities in digital audience measurement across all media in 60+ countries.

“We have long admired the expertise and skills of Jean-Michel and his team,” commented Richard Asquith, Global CEO, Kantar Media Audiences. “In joining Kantar Media, they will strengthen our suite of technology to measure audiences for content across all devices in all formats.”

“We are very pleased to have reached agreement with Kantar Media to be the new home for our great audio watermarking team and products,” said Civolution CEO Alex Terpstra. “The marriage of Kantar Media’s vision for the industry and our cutting-edge technology is a very strong basis for further growth.”

Civolution will now create strong and clear focus on two key strategic business areas, organised in two separate business units:

– NexGuard Forensic Watermarking, which is witnessing a significant uptick in traction, for protecting both professional and consumer streaming and download services, and device integrations.

– Teletrax TV Network Services, leveraging Civolution’s world-leading broadcast monitoring infrastructure, will deliver on the promise of the fast-increasing adoption of TV synced advertisements and a wide array of data triggers and broadcast analytics services.