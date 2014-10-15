Video Clarity SMPTE Preview

Visit Video Clarity at SMPTE 2014, Hollywood, Oct. 20-23, 2014, Booth 211

ClearView Shuttle 4K

Video Clarity Inc. will showcase ClearView Shuttle 4K for the first time at SMPTE. This new system adds another 4K-capable solution to the company's ClearView video quality analyzer line. Originally designed as a portable, entry-level solution for HD video quality-of-service testing, ClearView Shuttle now includes record and playback capabilities for testing 4K video with audio. With the ability to record, play back, and compare sequences of uncompressed 4K video, ClearView Shuttle is ideal for device manufacturers and media operators that need to test new encoding technologies and existing processing devices already installed in their operations.

ClearView Shuttle 4K is a small, lightweight, and portable device that can be used easily on a desktop or moved from the lab to an office environment if required. In a typical workflow, the ClearView Shuttle 4K records the 4K source reference video (or an imported 4K file) and then plays back the sequence at up to 60 Hz in real time. The analyzer calculates the segment's video quality score and provides frame-by-frame results to enable a qualitative picture quality evaluation.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/VideoClarity/VideoClarity-ClearViewShuttle4K.jpg

Photo Caption: Video Clarity's ClearView Shuttle 4K

"SMPTE advances industry technology, so what better place to showcase our ClearView Shuttle 4K? As more and more devices with 4K capabilities are built and deployed, operators require quality testing with the ability to record at native 4K resolutions in addition to HD and SD formats. ClearView Shuttle 4K is an evolutionary step that provides 4K I/O device and signal path testing at a lower price point."

-- Blake Homan, President and Founder of Video Clarity

Video Clarity Inc. provides audio and video quality assessment and analysis systems for researchers, broadcasters, equipment vendors, and entertainment distribution engineers that must continually measure the quality of their products and services. Propelled by market-leading technology, Video Clarity solutions have been adopted the world over by major media networks such as NBC Universal and BSkyB; leading broadcast-product manufacturers such as Cisco and Harmonic; and educational, government, and research organizations such as the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology, the U.S. Army, and NASA. Video Clarity was founded in 2003, with headquarters in Campbell, California, and distribution worldwide. Additional information is available at www.videoclarity.com.