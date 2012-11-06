never.no Unveils Sync to Allow Multiscreen Interactive Advertising for Social TV

OSLO, Norway -- Nov. 6, 2012 -- never.no today announced Sync, a unique new toolkit for syncing ad content and creating robust two-way engagement between the first and second screens. The first toolkit of its kind, Sync enables broadcasters and advertisers to realize the potential of the second screen for expanding an ad's reach and power, opening the door for creative new ways to use advertising and giving broadcasters a concrete, measurable way to monetize their investment in social TV.

"never.no has always been effective at attracting eyeballs to screens and engaging consumers, but this toolkit takes our capabilities to the next level," said Zachary Weiner, director of marketing at never.no. "For the first time, advertisers have a way to coordinate campaigns that make full use of the two screens, and broadcasters have a concrete platform for generating true dual-screen advertising and a quantifiable increase in social-media ad dollars. It's the first and only closed-loop solution for interactive TV advertising."

Sync makes it possible to sync an ad on the TV with what appears on the second-screen device. Specifically, timed elements in the broadcast trigger the ad on the second screen, where viewers can interact with it through polling, games, and other such activities. Sync then pulls the results of that interaction back onto the first screen and integrates them into the programming or ad spot in real time, creating one perfectly orchestrated brand experience that hits all consumer touch points. These advertisements last longer and generate unprecedented ad engagement levels that result in far greater ROI for a brand. The Sync platform also includes robust advertising technologies for tracking and reporting the benefits of the second screen.

"Now, just because programming goes to a commercial break doesn't mean viewers get a break from the second-screen action," Weiner said. "Sync's backbone technology creates a perfectly correlated brand experience that keeps viewers engaged throughout both the broadcast and the commercial breaks. That's good for broadcasters because it creates more revenue and monetizes their social TV investment, and good for advertisers because it strengthens the power of their ads."

Sync is part of never.no's Interactivity Suite (IS), a platform that supports true participation TV by enabling viewers to influence a broadcast in real time, as well as allowing them to interact with one another and the rest of the world. Using IS, a broadcaster can effortlessly aggregate user-generated content from social media sites such as Twitter(TM) and Facebook into programming, and build synchronized companion apps that enable viewers to interact with their televisions using an iPad(R), tablet, PC, or smartphone.

More information and videos are available at www.never.no.

About never.no

never.no's award-winning interactive "TV. Mobile. Social. 1Framework." technology connects fragmented media platforms across broadcast TV systems, mobile, and social media platforms -- enabling real-time viewer participation, Social TV, and synchronized companion apps. In operation since 1999, never.no has a global customer base including top brands such as ESPN, Univision, Al Jazeera, BBC, CBC, QVC, Danmarks Radio, MBC, Music Choice, TV Norge, TV 2 Norge, TV 2 Danmark, Viasat, and VOA. More information about never.no products is available at www.never.no.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/neverno/Sync.zip