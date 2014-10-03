The Hollywood Post Alliance Opens Ticket Sales for the 2014 HPA Awards Gala

(Los Angeles, CA) The Hollywood Post Alliance(r) has announced that ticket sales are now open for the 9th Annual HPA Awards Show, set for November 6th, 2014. The HPA Awards are the standard bearer for excellence and innovation in the industry, honoring outstanding accomplishments in post production and recognition to the creative achievements of individuals and companies. The gala event returns to the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California.

The HPA honors twelve craft categories including Color Grading, Editing, Sound, and Visual Effects for feature film, television and commercials, and a trio of special awards: Engineering Excellence, the HPA Judges Award for Creativity and Innovation in Post Production and the Lifetime Achievement Award. Winners of the Engineering Excellence and Creativity and Innovation Awards were announced earlier (http://bit.ly/ZxgmVj).

The popular and engaging event brings out the entire post production community. An evening of camaraderie and recognition, the HPA Awards kicks off with a wine and cheese reception, followed by the 90-minute awards show. The evening ends with a cocktail party. Early ticket purchase is highly recommended as the show perennially sells out.

Tickets for the 9th Annual HPA Awards are now available at http://bit.ly/1vBzixD. For questions regarding ticket purchases call +1(213) 614.0860 or write to info@hpaawards.net. Press inquiries should be directed to Christine Purse or Mimi Rossi at ignite, 818.980.3473 or email mimi@ignite.bz.

For information about the HPA Awards, please contact Alicia Rock, arock@hpaonline.com or call +1(213) 614.0860. To learn more about sponsorship opportunities for the 2014 HPA Awards, please contact Garrett Randall, garrett@MESAlliance.org, or +1 (310) 882.9204.

About the Hollywood Post Alliance(r)

Hollywood Post Alliance (HPA) serves the professional community of businesses and individuals who provide expertise, support, tools and the infrastructure for the creation and finishing of motion pictures, television, commercials, digital media and other dynamic media content. Through their partnership with the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(r) (SMPTE(r)), the leader in the advancement of the art, science and craft of the image, sound, and metadata ecosystem, the HPA continues to extend its support of the community it represents. Information about the HPA is available at ww.hpaonline.com.

About the HPA(r) Awards

The HPA Awards were created to foster awareness of post production, promote creative and technical excellence, recognize the achievements of post production talent, and build involvement in the Hollywood Post Alliance. The HPA is a partner of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(r) (SMPTE(r)). Information about the HPA Awards is available at ww.hpaonline.com.

