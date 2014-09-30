Middle Atlantic Sets New Standard for Compact Surge Protection

Fairfield, NJ––The new Series Protection™ and 2-Stage Compact Surge Devices from Middle Atlantic Products establish new industry standards for reduced size, rapid response time and comprehensive surge protection.

Offering the fastest responding technology in the most compact stand-alone surge protection device in the industry, the new Series Protection system is engineered with non-sacrificial and non-degrading protection to ensure system reliability by effectively absorbing surges without contaminating the system ground. It safeguards against both under and over voltage events with automatic recovery that does not require a hard reset after a surge event, minimizing system downtime.

The new MOV protected 2-Stage unit is the industry’s most compact stand-alone surge protection device that deflects surge events from line to neutral without contaminating the system ground. It safeguards against both over and under voltage events and its two-stage technology provides enhanced surge protection. Quality fire-protected components eliminate the risk of fire associated with surge events.

Both of these devices can power and protect displays, extenders, digital signage players and more, while their ultra compact size makes them ideal for installation behind flat panel displays, in furniture, within ceiling and wall boxes or in a traditional rack already filled with components.

For technical specifications and in-depth information about Middle Atlantic Products, please click to www.middleatlantic.com or call 1.800.266.7225.

Middle Atlantic Products has been part of the Legrand group since its acquisition in 2011.



Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for use in commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Innovation for a steady flow of new products with high added value and acquisitions are prime vectors for growth. Legrand reported sales of close to $5.8 billion in 2012. Legrand has a strong presence in the North American market, with a portfolio of well-known product lines that include Cablofil, Electrorack, Middle Atlantic, NuVo, On-Q, Ortronics, Pass & Seymour, Vantage, Watt Stopper and Wiremold. The company is listed on NYSE Euronext and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC40, FTSE4Good, MSCI World, ASPI and DJSI (ISIN code FR0010307819). www.legrand.us