Broadcast Rental Buys Four PRORXD-2RU Receiver Systems

Videosys Broadcast, a leading supplier of broadcast solutions for film, television and A/V, has announced that Broadcast Rental, an international full service rental house in Hilversum, the Netherlands, has purchased four of Cobham Broadcast’s new dual-encoder, eight-way diversity PRORXD-2RU receiver systems.

GP Slee, founder and CEO of Broadcast Rental, said, “Our portfolio of Cobham RF technology through Videosys is growing rapidly and the new receiver system introduced at IBC 2014 is an ideal addition. Videosys engineers clearly understand the need of those in the field to have the ability to decode dual channels of SD or HD in one product.”

The Cobham PRORXD has full DVB-T compatibility and enables users to deploy up to eight antennas that maintain long range reception without the reliability issues associated with steerable antennas. Because one receiver can service two cameras, the PRORXD is less cumbersome to transport. It also saves the expense of acquiring and deploying multiple receivers.

Videosys Sales Manager Alistair Horne said, “Broadcast Rental has high expectations of the equipment it provides and as their Cobham portfolio expands it is clear that they have identified Cobham and Videosys innovation and reliability as central to their growth and success.”