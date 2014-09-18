Point Source Audio will Demonstrate Digigram’s New Lower Cost AQILIM *FIT/LE Live Video Streaming Encoder to the Worship Market

Point Source Audio (PSA), Digigram’s Master Distributor for the Americas, announced that the AQILIM *FIT/LE professional video encoder will be on display from October 1 - 2 at this year’s Worship Facilities Expo (booth #844) in Dallas, Texas.



The AQILIM *FIT/LE is an intuitive and cost-effective solution for high-quality live event broadcasting over an IPTV network or multiscreen video distribution over the Internet. With flexible input options and compatibility with leading web streaming providers, this latest addition to Digigram’s encoder line is ideal for increasingly popular streaming applications for live video, live distribution of religious services, corporate, sporting, or news events; the creation of WebTV; and live education via e-learning.



“AQILIM *FIT/LE is an affordable professional encoder that makes it easy to connect to most major web streaming providers and stream live broadcast-quality video to PC, Mac, smartphone, and tablet users around the world,” said Laurent Gros, video product manager at Digigram. “Built on proven technology and ready to use, right out of the box, the AQILIM *FIT/LE provides reliable, straightforward operation for the user while assuring exceptional video quality. By making live streaming both simple and affordable, the AQILIM *FIT/LE opens up new and valuable opportunities for a broad variety of businesses, institutions, and organizations.”

The AQILIM *FIT/LE connects directly to the camera or video mixer, capturing live video and streaming encoded video either to an IP network or to the CDN responsible for Internet distribution of live video. A Web-based interface gives users convenient access to simple configuration parameters for video streaming, eliminating the need for specialized training or dedicated operators.



Occupying just one rack unit, the robust hardware system is available with analog, SDI, and/or HDMI video inputs. Quiet operation enables use of the encoder even in a meeting or conference room.

The AQILIM *FIT/LE is now available for purchase at select Point Source Audio resellers. More information about Point Source Audio's various audio solutions can be found by visiting www.point-sourceaudio.com





