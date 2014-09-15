Miller Fluid Heads (Europe) Ltd. Announces Winner of Charitable Raffle at IBC 2014

Leading Camera Support Company Celebrates 60th Anniversary with Giveaway

AMSTERDAM, SEPTEMBER 15, 2014—Miller Fluid Heads (Europe) Ltd., a leader in the production of innovating camera support solutions, hosted a celebration at the 2014 IBC Show on Saturday, September 13 (Hall 11, Stand D.30), as the company continued its ongoing 60th anniversary festivities with a champagne toast. Gabriele Woolley, director of The Broadcast Bridge, was named the winner of a limited edition Miller LP ’54 Classic Tripod as part of its charitable raffle event. All proceeds from the raffle were donated to the IABM Educational Foundation.

The limited edition Miller LP ’54 Classic Tripod was hand-built from remaining components left after the last production run of the Light Professional (LP). Not available for purchase, only 40 of these rare, collector’s items were produced for worldwide distribution in honour of Miller’s 60th anniversary. Each LP ’54 is numbered and comes with its own certificate of authentication and wooden encasement, crafted from the finest Australian Blackwood.

“I've known Miller for 25 years now, and their tripods and fluid heads have always and continue to impress me," Woolley says. “There have been many technological advances over the years as the company continues to create and develop innovative camera support solutions, but it is great to see that, since day one, incredible craftsmanship has been Miller's ongoing commitment and priority, as is evident in the LP '54. I'm so thrilled to have won!”

Miller’s IBC 2014 celebratory event was attended by well-respected journalists and members of the film and television industries, and provided the company with the perfect opportunity to ring in its 60th anniversary. Since its inception in 1954, Miller has been a pioneer in the creation of camera support solutions, revolutionising film and television by granting operators the freedom to shoot creatively and capture shots once deemed unattainable. As a company at the forefront of camera technology and committed in its efforts to fortify the future of broadcasting through education, Miller was thrilled to be able to support the IABM Educational Foundation through this raffle and help raise money for the cause.

“We are very appreciative to have been chosen as the associated charity for Miller’s special 60th anniversary celebration at IBC 2014,” says Roger Crumpton, director and trustee of the IABM Educational Foundation. “It is donations, such as these, that allow us to continue to support individuals worldwide who are interested in furthering their technical education to advance their careers in broadcast and media technology. Thank you to all who participated in the raffle and for all who attended the festivities.”

Known to be the brand with “the right feel,” Miller is continuing to host a series of 60th anniversary celebrations worldwide throughout the year in major markets. For more information on the IABM Educational Foundation, visit http://www.iabmfoundation.org/.

About Miller Camera Support Equipment

Founded in 1954, Miller Camera Support Equipment designs, manufactures and delivers professional fluid heads and tripods to the film and television industry, providing support for the world’s leading camera operators. Celebrating sixty years in the industry, Miller is a longtime, global leader in the field of contemporary camera support and holds the first patent for fluid head design for film cameras, which it obtained in 1946. Today, Miller’s tripod and camera support systems are frequently used during electronic news gatherings (ENG), electronic field production (EFP), and digital video applications by the world’s leading networks, production houses, corporate, educational and government institutions in more than 65 countries. For more information, call +61 2 9439 6377 or visit www.millertripods.com.

Pictured from left to right is Mark Clementson, managing director, Miller Fluid Heads (Europe) Ltd. with LP ’54 Classic Tripod IBC Raffle Winner Gabriele Woolley, director of The Broadcast Bridge.