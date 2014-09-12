Riedel Announces New Tango Networked and Expandable Platform With Its Own Intercom Application

WUPPERTAL, Germany -- Sept. 12, 2014 --Riedel Communications, provider of pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks, today announced the release of Tango TNG-200, the company's first fully networked platform based on the AES67 and AVB standards. With its own dedicated intercom application, the platform can be turned into a flexible, cutting-edge solution for a variety of communications scenarios.

"We have always considered the networked approach to signal distribution to be the most desirable option for today's broadcasters," said Thomas Riedel, CEO of Riedel Communications. "We have been on the forefront of adoption of standards for several years now, and we are proud to introduce at IBC2014 the world's first networked and expandable open hardware platform that can also run a powerful intercom application. As an exceptionally flexible platform, Tango not only adapts to users' specific requirements, but also accommodates current and future standards in broadcast, theater, and live-event environments."

Riedel's Tango TNG-200 is an efficient solution equipped with a high-resolution, full-color thin-film-transistor display that ensures perfect readability at all times. The unit's intuitive front-panel controls simplify the recall of presets and adjustment of audio levels.

Along with powerful processing capabilities, the Tango TNG-200 features two integrated Riedel Digital Partylines, two AES67 and AVB-compatible ports, two Ethernet ports, one option slot, and redundant power supplies. The system is 1.5 RU high and features a shallow mounting depth and low-noise design. It is fully compatible with all of Riedel's current and legacy intercom panels, including the company's new RSP-2318 Smartpanel.

Riedel's powerful intercom application, TNG-200, turns the Tango platform into an efficient intercom system that users can tailor according to their needs, including choice of matrix size starting with 40 x 80. The asymmetric 40 x 80 matrix size is another Riedel innovation allowing for standard premium-quality stereo audio connection to Riedel panels.

Riedel's new Pulse software enables configuration of the Tango TNG-200 platform. The software allows users to access, set up, and control any aspect and function of the platform and its installed applications, including Riedel's intercom application. Programming is easy, thanks to convenient drag-and-drop functionality and 3D views.

Tango will be on display at IBC2014 at stand 10.A31.

About Riedel Communications

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Founded in 1987, the company now employs more than 400 people at 11 locations in Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Americas.

