Front Porch Digital and Imagine Communications Ink Deal That Adds Storage and Archiving to Imagine Communications' DAM Service

LAFAYETTE, Colo. -- Sept. 12, 2014 -- Front Porch Digital, the global leader in cloud-based content storage management (CSM) solutions, and Imagine Communications, a market leader of media software and video infrastructure solutions serving the global broadcast, multichannel video programming distributor, and enterprise markets, today announced that they have signed a reseller agreement. Going forward, Imagine Communications will offer Front Porch Digital's DIVArchive(R) CSM system as part of its digital asset management (DAM) portfolio, with a focus on service providers in the government, telecommunications, media and entertainment, and sports markets worldwide.

"Imagine Communications is not only a frontrunner in video management and workflows, but it has long-established connections to the government and sports segments," said Mike Knaisch, president and CEO of Front Porch Digital. "With this agreement, we are gaining a strong partner that will help us make inroads with new customers, particularly in the government sector."

While the deal creates new business opportunities for Front Porch Digital, it enables Imagine Communications to expand its offering of advanced storage capabilities and archiving from the industry's premier CSM company.

"This is a natural fit for both companies and a win for Imagine Communications' customers," said John McNamara, vice president of global business development for Imagine Communications. "Front Porch Digital is the recognized leader in archiving and content management, especially in media and entertainment, and we anticipate significant synergy between our companies in terms of market focus. By adding Front Porch Digital's expertise in the storage domain to our DAM capabilities, we are able to offer a true end-to-end solution, which is especially attractive for customers that prefer to work with a single overall provider."

About Imagine Communications

Leveraging more than five decades of innovation, Imagine Communications Corp. is a global leader of media software and video infrastructure solutions serving more than 3,000 broadcast, multichannel video programming distributor, government and enterprise customers spanning 185 countries. Today, nearly half of the world's video channels traverse through more than 3 million of our products deployed around the world. With a bold vision and commitment to IP-enabled, cloud-based, software-defined platforms and TV Everywhere, Imagine Communications is delivering billions of moments around the world anywhere, anytime and on any device. Visit www.imaginecommunications.com for more information, and follow us on Twitter @imagine_comms.

About Front Porch Digital

Front Porch Digital is the global leader in solutions for migrating, managing, and monetizing media content. Operating on site and in the cloud, the company's purpose-built software employs the latest technologies to deliver truly flexible and scalable media workflows. Solutions delivered by Front Porch Digital appropriately manage large and complex media files and workflows while ensuring optimal performance and utmost security. More information is available at fpdigital.com.

