Haivision's InStream(TM) Mobile Media Player Delivers Lowest Latency HD Video to Apple(R) iOS and Google Android(TM) Devices

MONTREAL and CHICAGO -- Oct. 31, 2012 -- Haivision, a global leader in advanced video networking and IP video distribution solutions, today announced the availability of InStream(TM) Mobile -- a low latency HD media player for iOS and Android(TM) devices. Available as a free application in the Apple(R) App Store(SM) and soon from the Google Play(TM) Store, InStream Mobile is a highly advanced and easy-to-use player for HD video delivery for applications that require the lowest end-to-end delay from source to viewer. InStream Mobile receives, scales, and decodes up to 1080p60 full frame rate H.264 video.

Designed to receive industry standard H.264 MPEG transport streams over IP, an end-to-end system coupling Haivision's Makito(TM) HD H.264 high performance encoder with InStream Mobile can achieve latencies for full frame rate HD video in well under one second. Some tests with full 1080p60 streams sent from the Makito directly to the iPhone(R) 5 have shown a remarkable end-to-end latency of less than 500 milliseconds. Leveraging IP multicast, the HD broadcast can be received by an unlimited number of InStream Mobile players without the need for a streaming server. InStream Mobile also features instant channel tune-in, gesture-based channel changes, and the ability to establish multiple preset channels.

InStream Mobile is part of Haivision's InStream media player family. InStream technology has existed for more than eight years as a patented and award-winning player, originally as part of Haivision's Furnace(TM) IP video distribution system. Haivision has extended this technology to mobile devices, independent of the Furnace system.

"With InStream Mobile, Haivision has created a high performance player to deliver mission-critical media easily, freely, and directly to the hands of the users on a range of mobile devices," said Peter Maag, chief marketing officer at Haivision. "By combining low latency with the highest quality streaming available, InStream Mobile is the most powerful mobile video player for a variety of applications in broadcast, enterprise, healthcare, sports, education, and the military."

Haivision's InStream Mobile app for iOS is now available as a free download within the Apple App Store. The Android version will be available on Haivision's download center in November.

