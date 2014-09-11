WORK Microwave Introduces DVB-S2X IP Modem for IP Trunking and Network Infrastructure Applications

Powerful Modem Offers Full Support of New DVB-S2X Standard, Providing Telcos, Internet Service Providers, and Teleport Operators With Future-Proof Solution

HOLZKIRCHEN, Germany -- Sept. 11, 2014 -- WORK Microwave, a leading European manufacturer of advanced satellite communications equipment, today announced the DVB-S2X IP modem, a future-proof modulator-demodulator solution that maximizes flexibility, efficiency, and cost savings for satellite operators. Built on a powerful new architecture that fully supports the new DVB-S2X standard, the IP modem brings maximum performance to IP trunking and network infrastructure applications, making it the ideal solution for telecommunication companies, Internet service providers (ISPs), and teleport operators. WORK Microwave will demonstrate the DVB-S2X IP modem for the first time at IBC2014, stand 4.C60, Sept. 12-16 in Amsterdam.

"Today's satellite operators need solutions that will improve their efficiency and lower operating expenses," said Jörg Rockstroh, Product Manager Modem Technologies, WORK Microwave. "Our new DVB-S2X IP modem helps operators achieve substantial efficiency gains exceeding the results offered by proprietary systems on the market today. Designed with ease of use in mind, all of the modem's advanced features are simple to operate for users."

WORK Microwave's DVB-S2X IP modem offers a variety of advanced features and benefits, including higher modulation schemes, increased granularity of ModCods, and improved filtering. By providing higher modulation schemes, up to 64 APSK, the modem enables operators to support professional applications with improved link budgets, which will become increasingly necessary as new satellites with improved transponders become available. The modem also offers increased granularity of ModCods so that operators can achieve the highest resolution for optimal modulation in all circumstances. When used in combination with Adaptive Coding and Modulation (ACM), where the highest ModCod is selected automatically, full efficiency can be gained. In addition, improved filtering and clean spectrum output is achieved due to smaller roll-offs down to 5%. The modem's traffic shaping feature manages and optimizes throughput, while GSE support allows efficient encapsulation of IP packets. Lastly, the modem features an intuitive ACM controller that simplifies the use of these new features.

The DVB-S2X IP modem includes a flexible, software-based platform with real-time monitoring and control capabilities, enabling operators to quickly adapt transmission parameters in order to meet specific customer requirements. The modem's hardware is completely scalable, making it easy for operators to meet the throughput demands of various applications.

More information about WORK Microwave is available at www.work-microwave.de.

# # #

About WORK Microwave (www.work-microwave.de)

Headquartered in Holzkirchen (near Munich), Germany, and comprised of four operating divisions -- Satellite Technologies, Navigation Simulators, Defence Electronics, and Sensors and Measurement -- WORK Microwave leverages more than 28 years of experience to anticipate market needs and apply an innovative and creative approach to the development of frequency converters, DVB-S2 equipment, and other digital signal processing technologies while maintaining the highest standards for quality, reliability, and performance.

WORK Microwave's Satellite Technologies division develops and manufactures high-performance, advanced satellite communications equipment for telecommunications companies, broadcasters, integrators, and government organizations that are operating satellite earth stations, satellite news gathering vehicles, fly-aways, and other mobile or portable satellite communication solutions.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Image Link: www.202comms.com/WorkMicrowave/WORKMicrowave-DVB-S2X-IP-Modem.jpg

Image Caption: WORK Microwave DVB-S2X IP Modem

Image Link: www.202comms.com/WorkMicrowave/WORKMicrowave-DVB-S2X-Logo.png

Image Caption: DVB-S2X Logo

Image Link: www.202comms.com/WorkMicrowave/WORKMicrowave-DVB-CID-Logo.jpg

Image Caption: DVB-CID Logo