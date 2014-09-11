NeuMovie Selects Comigo to Power its UltraViolet Retailer Device NeuMovie Connect

Comigo Increases Presence In U.S. Market With Innovative New Service Deployment

YARKONA, Israel -- Sept. 10, 2014 -- Comigo today announced that NeuMovie(TM), an innovative new UltraViolet digital video retailer, selected Comigo's multiscreen platform to power NeuMovie Connect(TM), its video streaming and download service device. Utilizing Comigo's platform, which includes flexible, cloud-based backend and client-based solutions, NeuMovie can offer a personalized, social, and interactive viewing experience to customers anytime, anywhere, on every screen.

"Consumers today have many different choices when it comes to OTT multiscreen services. In order to provide a unique streaming experience, we need a platform that supports multiple devices, personalized VOD recommendations, and e-commerce," said Israel Baron, CEO of NeuMovie. "Comigo's solution not only enables instant playback of UltraViolet content on any screen, it transforms the video user experience by intelligently integrating digital video services with social interactive capabilities and tangible retail merchandise offers."

NeuMovie is a digital platform that enables consumers to watch, rent, and purchase the latest movies instantly. Operating through the UltraViolet ecosystem, NeuMovie offers electronic sell-through (EST) and VOD streaming services through non-traditional home entertainment commercial retailers such as pharmacies, convenience stores, grocery chains, and e-tailers. NeuMovie provides retail partners with a series of unique, collectible, and tangible movie credit products that drive the digital sales of movies and TV shows. In addition, consumers can access thousands of the latest movies through NeuMovie Connect via Comigo's Android(TM) set-top box. NeuMovie content can be viewed on a variety of connected devices, including a dedicated set-top box, PCs, smartphones, and tablets. Backed by major Hollywood studios, the NeuMovie library includes premium movie content and the latest available releases.

Comigo's multiscreen TV platform opens up new revenue and monetization opportunities for NeuMovie by enabling retailers to generate micro targeted campaigns, interactive shopping experiences, and personalized advertisements.

"NeuMovie's unique offering bridges the gap between physical and digital for the movie industry with complete in-store programs that are designed for retailers to add electronic sell-through and VOD streaming," said Dov Moran, CEO of Comigo. "Being a part of this project enables Comigo to increase its presence in the U.S. market and strengthen its leadership role in powering OTT multiscreen services."

Comigo will demonstrate its platform at IBC2014, Sept. 12-16, in Amsterdam at stand 3.B61. Attendees can stop by the stand or schedule an appointment for a live demonstration.

More information about the company's products is available at www.comigo.com.

About NeuMovie

NeuMovie is a digital platform for consumers to watch, rent, and purchase movies. It is UltraViolet operational and offers services through non-traditional home entertainment retailers and e-tailers. NeuMovie's business model is driven through a revenue share operation with its distribution partners. Every consumer transaction on NeuMovie is counted, tracked and recorded. NeuMovie offers retail partners a series of unique, collectible, and tangible products that drive the digital sales of movies and games and are available for sale at participating partner and retail locations. In addition NeuMovie offers Senitype(R), an entertainment themed collectible card with a 35-mm film frame containing various elements including a movie ticket, movie credit, and pre-order capabilities.

About Comigo (www.comigo.com)

Comigo's cutting-edge TV platform allows pay-TV operators to offer a personalized TV experience anytime, anywhere, and on any device. Through advanced personalization and interactive social capabilities, the Comigo platform dramatically increases viewer engagement with the viewed content, leading to new revenue opportunities for pay-TV operators.

