Haivision Appoints New Executive Chance Mason to Lead Internet Media Division

MONTREAL and CHICAGO -- Oct. 30, 2012 -- Haivision, a global leader in advanced IP video streaming solutions, today announced the appointment of Chance Mason as executive vice president of the company's Internet Media Division (IMD). Mason is a recognized leader in the digital media segment, having established and operated multiple online video platforms for live and on-demand media management. Haivision's IMD delivers advanced media streaming solutions for event broadcasts, interfacility connectivity, live cloud transcoding and streaming services, and end-to-end over-the-top (OTT) applications. The IMD is also responsible for the development of Haivision's online video platform (OVP) -- cloud-based technology for managing and publishing media assets and live broadcasts. Mason will lead Haivision's experienced team of developers and service professionals, primarily based in Austin, Texas.

"Chance brings years of industry expertise and a proven track record of building technology and teams for the perfect streaming experience," said Mirko Wicha, president and CEO of Haivision. "As a business leader, Chance has proven capabilities in the digital media sector and his experience across all areas of management, including mergers and acquisitions, are extremely valuable. His insight into the application of technology for solving fundamental challenges within our markets will have immediate and long-term benefits for Haivision and our clients."

A favored speaker at industry events, Mason is well known throughout the industry. He has built and delivered several significant, vertically focused media platforms. As a pioneer in the IP video market, Mason served as the executive vice president of Multicast Media Technologies in Atlanta, where he established the company's vertical go-to market strategies and platforms supporting the digital media requirements for hundreds of organizations across many verticals. Most recently, as senior vice president of SaaS, cloud solutions, and services, Mason ran the commercial, platform, and services of KIT Digital and was responsible for integrating video platform operations across multiple market segments.

Today, Haivision's IMD products and services include KulaByte(TM) source encoders for Internet broadcasting, KulaByte live media software-based transcoders for cloud-based streaming services, as well as Haivision's family of Internet Media Delivery Services including HyperStream(TM) Live, a user-managed SaaS for Internet streaming; HyperStream Concierge event services; and HyperStream Connect, uniting facilities with live video over public Internet connections.

