Veset announces Zixi has joined the Nimbus Alliance Program

Veset, the pioneering cloud based playout solutions provider, and Zixi, the industry leader for enabling live broadcast-quality video delivery over public internet and private IP networks, announce that Zixi has joined the Nimbus Alliance Program.

Fraser Jardine, CCO of Veset says, “We are delighted that such an innovative player as Zixi has become our partner. We are very excited by the response to this program from other broadcast technology providers looking to join our alliance. Our Alliance aims to deliver solutions to broadcast clients by working together and seamlessly integrating our best of breed products”.

Raymond Thompson, Vice President of Marketing at Zixi said, “We look forward to combining our IP transport capabilities with Veset’s expertise in playout. We believe this is a winning combination for our global broadcast clients looking to increase flexibility for automation of scheduling and IP based public or private cloud playout while being able to reduce costs”.

Nimbus, Veset’s powerful cloud playout platform, has already been integrated with the Zixi Family of products, such as Zixi Broadcaster Platform & Zixi Edge Points – Feeder/Receiver.

Jardine concludes, “Offering customers a fully integrated cloud based playout solution is very important as the take up of cloud playout operations increase”.

Veset products and services will be fully demonstrated at IBC, Amsterdam, 12-16 September, Stand 8.A14.