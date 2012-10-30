BeTV Invests In Jünger Audio’s Award-Winning T*AP TV Audio Processor

Premier TV station BeTV has become the first broadcaster in Belgium to invest in Jünger Audio’s Award-winning T*AP Television Audio Processors.

Based in Brussels, BeTV was established in 2004 when Walloon cable operators and investment funds Deficom and Socofe acquired local Canal+ assets from Vivendi Universal. The broadcaster prides itself on offering an extensive range of programming and delivering high quality services to its French-speaking audiences.

BeTV has installed Jünger Audio’s T*AP TV Audio Processors into its transmission chain so that it can control audio loudness levels across its entire output. 10 units were supplied by Jünger Audio’s Belgium dealer APEX NV.

Paulin Deiautte,Engineering and Maintenance Managerat BeTV, says: “We have been working with Dolby equipment for some years on one HD channel and are now increasing our number of HD channels, while also adding loudness control on each. We found Junger Audio’s T*AP units corresponded exactly to our needs as they offer compact material, clear management, one band audio for loudness treatment,

integration with Dolby technonogy and engineering dialogue, all in a very easy to use format.”

While tackling audio loudness has long been a commercial issue, it has recently become even more important as a regulatory one as governments and standards organisations around the world insist on

specific loudness control. All Jünger Audio loudness solutionssupport all known loudness standards including ITU, EBU and ATSC, therefore by installing a T*AP TV Audio Processor,BeTV can now have full confidence that its entire audio output will comply with mandated loudness controls.

Peter Pors, Managing director of Jünger Audio, says: “Ourloudness control products such as T*AP have been installed in numerous broadcast facilities around the world because they offer a simple and highly

effective solution to solving the problem of audio loudness. The key to their success is our LEVEL MAGIC™ adaptive control algorithm that can adjust the audio level from any source at any time, with no pumping, breathing or distortion. Broadcasters have recognised the benefit of using LEVEL MAGIC and are increasingly choosing it forline and real time processing.”

Jünger Audio’s LEVEL MAGIC™ algorithm is based on a simultaneous combination of an AGC, a Transient Processor for fast changes and a “look ahead” Peak Limiter for continuous unattended control of any

programme material, regardless of its original source. Capable of using any kind of I/O (Analog and Digital) sources, as well as SDI, HD/SDI, Dolby 5.1 and all its related metadata, LEVEL MAGIC™ is available in a variety of configurations to suit different applications.

As well as being impressed with Jünger Audio’s base-band multi-loop loudness process,BeTV chose the T*AP TV Audio Processor because it offered excellent Dolby transcoding integration possibilities.Primarily

designed for TV playout, the device provides Loudness control, Upmix and surround sound processing for up to eight channels of audio(8x1, 4x2, or 6+2). Optional Dolby Decoding and Encoding (D, D+, or Pulse), as well as metadata management, are also provided along with 5.1 Downmix and Jünger Audio’s 5.1 UPMIX circuit, which has been upgraded to deliver greatly improved performance and a range of new settings.

