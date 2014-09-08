Strategy & Technology acquires joint venture companies Synapse TV and VuTV

Strategy & Technology Ltd (S&T) and Simplestream Ltd announce today that they have reconstructed their two joint ventures – Synapse TV Ltd and VuTV Ltd – to be wholly owned by S&T. S&T will continue to run and develop the businesses, both of which are currently focused on delivery of over-the-top (OTT) video services to connected TVs.

S&T is an experienced and well-respected leader in interactive TV and associated technologies, delivering software and professional services to broadcasters and service operators that allow content to be delivered to multiple platforms.

Leveraging technology from S&T and elsewhere, Synapse TV provides content owners and aggregators with a complete managed service for monetising linear and on-demand video services to multiple connected devices, including cost-effective delivery via EPG-based channels on the UK’s Freeview platform.

VuTV is a great value streaming pay TV service available via channel 238 on Freeview in the UK. It currently allows subscribers to enjoy 13 OTT-delivered premium channels with more to be added in the coming months. VuTV is built on the platform provided by Synapse TV.

Following the significant growth of TVPlayer, Simplestream’s OTT TV platform, Simplestream has decided to focus its business on mobile and tablet platforms.

As part of the restructure, TVPlayer has become a client of Synapse TV. The TVPlayer service will be launching on Freeview channel 241 this September.

S&T, Synapse TV and VuTV are exhibiting at IBC 2014 (Hall 1, Stand 1.B22).