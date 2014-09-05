GC Pro Serves as Sponsor for Mix Magazine Sound for Film Event “Immersive Sound: From Production to Playback”

— GC Pro to display latest in high-technology products, including the new RAVEN MTX

with ADAM Audio monitors in a surround sound configuration —

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA, September 5, 2014 — Guitar Center Professional (GC Pro), the outside sales division of Guitar Center that focuses on the needs of professional users, has been named as a sponsor for Mix Magazine’s upcoming Sound for Film event “Immersive Sound: From Production to Playback,” taking place Saturday, September 6, 2014, in the Anthony Quinn Theater at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California. GC Pro will be displaying the latest in high-technology products, including the new RAVEN MTX consoles as well as ADAM Audio monitors in a surround sound configuration at the event.

So-called “Immersive sound,” encompassing such terms as 3D sound, object-oriented sound, Dolby Atmos, Barco Auro-3D and others, has taken hold in Hollywood and is rapidly spreading to other corners of the entertainment and consumer market sectors. These advanced surround sound formats are impressing audiences with fully enveloping, more natural sound environments for cinema and home theaters, to the delight of audiences in the theater and at home. Not since the advent of 5.1 discrete surround in the early 1990s has there been a more exciting period of technological breakthroughs in film sound production and playback than there is today. And it’s just getting started. This event, the first of its kind, will break down the technology and art at the heart of immersive sound.

In addition to GC Pro’s display, this special one-day event includes:

Keynote Address in the world-renowned Cary Grant Theatre

Full Day of Panels: The Editing, Mixing, Technology and Business of Immersive Sound

Film Studio Showcase: 10-minute reels, played back in the Atmos/Auro-3D equipped William Holden Theatre, with introductions by the creative teams

Sponsor Workshops—hosted onsite in Sony’s world-class film sound facilities

Exhibition Space—the world’s leading technology suppliers

Networking opportunities

The day will be capped by an exclusive screening of a new Sony Pictures feature film in the Holden Theatre

For more information, please visit www.mixonline.com/soundforfilm and www.gcpro.com.