The IABM Training Academy Builds on 2012 Momentum With Plans for Geographic and Course Expansion in 2013

GLOUCESTERSHIRE, U.K. -- Oct. 25, 2012 -- The IABM Training Academy today announced that, given the success of its 2012 course offering, the organization will significantly extend the breadth of its course offering in 2013. Through this ongoing geographical expansion and course development, the academy will continue to deliver training that addresses the broadcast industry's skills and knowledge shortage. The academy also will continue its work in establishing valuable links with academic institutions.

"The IABM holds a unique role within the broadcast sector, and one that positions us to identify some of the key skills shortages within broadcast technology companies," said Steve Warner, training manager at the IABM (International Association of Broadcasting Manufacturers). "We have built an array of courses designed to address these shortages, and our extensive evaluation system confirms that IABM Training Academy courses do indeed make a difference to performance in the workplace. The response we're seeing indicates that companies across the industry are starting to wake up to the skills shortages facing them."

The academy's growing momentum will yield an even greater impact in 2013 than in 2012. In its first full year of existence, the academy trained approximately 200 delegates. During 2013 it aims to reach 500 delegates across the world. In 2012 the academy delivered three classroom courses in just one location (Reading, U.K.), and in 2013 it will deliver eight classroom courses, distributed across the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The organization is pursuing promising opportunities with training partners in other countries as well.

A new 2013 course prospectus contains the IABM's full -- and growing -- portfolio of courses that not only provide engineers and technologists with valuable technical skills training, but also offer administrative, managerial, and executive staff training on the role that technology plays in the broadcast industry.

The academy's strength is built on industry feedback, and from feedback the IABM has designed three new courses: "Technology Product Finance," "Network Essentials for Broadcast Engineers," and "Compression Fundamentals and Applications." In the coming year, the IABM Training Academy also will offer an online training course through its dedicated Learning Management System.

"We are thrilled about the growth of the training academy," added Warner. "This ongoing expansion, both geographically and topically, represents the numerous positive steps that we're taking to reduce skills shortages within the broadcast-technology industry."

Online registration for courses -- and more information about the IABM Training Academy and its range of classroom and online courses -- is available at www.iabmacademy.org.

About The IABM:

The IABM, the International Association of Broadcasting Manufacturers, is the authoritative voice of the broadcast and media technology supply industry worldwide. Its wide range of services to members encompasses market research and intelligence, expert representation at standards bodies and broadcasting unions, executive networking opportunities, and preferential purchasing. A presence at every major broadcast tradeshow, the IABM also provides a valuable channel for communication between broadcast manufacturers, government, and regulatory bodies. Additional IABM activities include awards programs for innovation and scholarships designed to stimulate the development of the broadcast and electronic media industries on an international basis. For more information, please visit www.theiabm.org.

