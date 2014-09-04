Veset Unveils SaaS Playout Service at IBC 2014

At IBC 2014, Veset, a pioneering broadcast technology provider, has introduced Veset Nimbus Cloud Playout, a new, linear broadcast software-based solution optimised to fully exploit the power and flexibility of cloud-based resources.

Veset Nimbus Cloud Playout is a broadcast grade playout solution that incorporates key industry standards and workflow processes, enabling its users to take full advantage of cloud technologies.

As opposed to traditional hardware based solutions by the nature of its architecture, Nimbus Cloud Playout is synergetic with OTT and IPTV distribution channels. What Nimbus Cloud Playout delivers to providers of OTT and IPTV is a very flexible tool that allows for the creation of new channels on OTT platforms while maintaining high standards.

By leveraging its software-based, platform-agnostic architecture, Nimbus can be deployed on a broad range of public and private clouds ranging from Amazon Web Services’ ‘Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud’ (Amazon EC2), a hugely elastic and resilient web service for cloud-based products and applications, to locally installed servers.

Veset Chief Executive Officer Gatis Gailis said, “We designed Nimbus Cloud Playout from the ground up to enable broadcasters to get new channels to air quickly, efficiently and cost-effectively. The upfront investment is typically minimal when compared to hardware based playout systems, and ongoing operational costs are substantially reduced.”

In a single service, Nimbus Cloud Playout delivers full functionality from content ingest to delivery of a UDP feed to headend, cable or CDN. All associated data is automatically backed-up and safeguarded in the cloud against loss due to hardware failure. Further protection from planned or unplanned downtime is achieved because individual playout requirements are fulfilled in a virtual cluster rather than by a physical collection of servers.

Veset Chief Commercial Officer Fraser Jardine added, “As our industry moves increasingly to the cloud as a resource, we have already created and deployed a fully formed playout solution that establishes a new benchmark for next generation broadcast workflows.”

Veset provides a comprehensive solution, but its core components, especially playout, can be easily integrated with existing systems and processes if desired, including:

Nimbus Ingest – Content is easily ingested through a web-based ingest agent where relevant metadata is added, quality is automatically QC’d and then uploaded to a MAM module quickly and securely.

Nimbus MAM – All mezzanine content is stored in the Amazon S3 storage cloud. Here the media is managed in terms of conversion, sub-clip creation, audio loudness normalisation compliant with relevant standards, and much more.

Nimbus Schedule - Schedules and sub-schedules are planned and added, secondary playlist elements added, graphics edited and time-delays inserted time-delays inserted.

Nimbus Playout – Hosted in Amazon EC2 by default, playout can also be hosted in any other private or public cloud if desired. Real-time video and audio filtering can be used, even for upscaling to HD, with impressive visual results.

Jardine concludes, “Some in our industry have not yet fully recognised the difference between streaming and cloud-based playout. Our cloud-based playout solution should clarify that situation as more and more broadcasters and playout service providers embrace what we believe is the inexorable move to IP-based infrastructures, within which Nimbus Cloud Playout is an ideal fit.”

Veset products and services will be fully demonstrated at IBC, Amsterdam, 12-16 September, Stand 8.A14.