Facilis Technology and VSN Announce Collaboration to Deliver TerraBlock Support for VSN EXPLORER

As the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) 2014 draws near, shared storage provider Facilis Technologyand broadcast solutions developer VSN announced that they are teaming up to qualify TerraBlock 6.0 for VSNEXPLORER – VSN’s Production Asset Management (PAM), Media Asset Management (MAM) and Business Production Management (BPM) products. The integration will bring broadcast professionals a powerful, cost-effective end-to-end shared editing and production solution, which is anticipated to be available this winter.

TerraBlock 6.0 is Facilis’ multi-platform, high-capacity shared storage solution supporting 8/16Gbps Fibre Channel and 1/10Gbps Ethernet. The system features a customizable GUI and facilitates powerful multi-stream camera RAW playback for ARRI, F65 and RED EPIC, as well as support for 2K and 4K DPX. TerraBlock 6.0 with LDAP/Active Directory user account synchronization enhances usability, collaboration and performance. VSNEXPLORER is a state-of-the-art solution for managing multimedia content and provides an open, flexible and scalable architecture to guarantee maximum freedom and autonomy for creative professionals.

“TerraBlock is one of the highest performing cross-platform shared storage systems available on the market; it’s easy to use and affordable, which makes it an ideal complement to VSNEXPLORER,” shared Roberto Duif, International Channel Manager at VSN. “Together, the two products will offer a dynamic workflow solution to enable fast and efficient shared production and post in Avid environments.”

“VSN has made huge technological strides in asset management with a robust solution that offers advanced functionality for production and post production professionals in broadcast,” said James McKenna, VP Marketing, Facilis Technology. “We are excited to be working with VSN to make TerraBlock available to VSNEXPLORER customers, and look forward to seeing future customer applications of the integrated solution once it becomes available.”

Founded in 2003, Massachusetts-based Facilis Technology, Inc. designs and builds affordable, high-capacity, turnkey shared storage and archiving solutions for post production and content creation professionals working in the film, television, education and audiovisual markets. Its production-proven solutions are fast and intuitive – making it easier for creative professionals to collaborate and work more efficiently. Flexible, scalable and compatible with industry-standard creative solutions, Facilis’ products blend seamlessly into any studio environment – boutique, mid-size or large – and have been installed in more than 2000 facilities worldwide.http://facilis.com/

VSN is a global technology company specialized in providing advanced tools for the broadcast and media sector. It offers solutions based on standard IT infrastructure solving the needs of creation, distribution and management of audiovisual contents in TV channels, public institutions, IPTV, universities, contents distributors and news agencies. With more than 20 years of experience and installations all around the world, more than 1000 clients trust daily in VSN´s solutions to manage the most important parts of their operations. VSN´s solutions solve the complete workflow of any company with audiovisual needs, improving its efficiency and walking hand in hand with them in their journey towards the Media & Entertainment new business models. With offices in Barcelona (HQ), Dubai, Montevideo, Miami, Hong Kong, a center of technological excellence in Alicante, and a widespread network of partners, VSN offers worldwide coverage, always close to its clients. http://www.vsn-tv.com