PROFESSIONAL WIRELESS SYSTEMS’ JASON ESKEW TO SPEAK DURING AES LIVE SOUND SEMINAR

Eskew to Provide Expert Insight on Wireless Frequency Wrangling at Large Events

SAN FRANCISCO, OCTOBER 25, 2012—Professional Wireless Systems (PWS), a Masque Sound Company and experts in supplying and supporting wireless systems for live and broadcast events, is pleased to announce that its wireless specialist Jason Eskew will participate in a live sound seminar on Wireless Frequency Wrangling at Large Events at AES 2012 in San Francisco. The seminar will take place on Saturday, October 27, from 4:00 to 6:00 pm (Room 120), and cover the overall approach to RF coordination, preparation and setup for large events. Topics that will be discussed include microphones, in-ear monitoring, and production communications, with a specific focus on antenna systems, cabling, RF-environment isolation, monitoring, verifying operation and procedures.

“I always enjoy having the opportunity to get together with fellow audio experts and professionals to discuss the state of our industry and what innovations are on the horizon,” says Eskew, who has been a wireless specialist with Professional Wireless Systems since 1996. He is the author of the Intermodulation Analysis System (IAS) frequency-coordination software and supports such nationally recognized productions as the Super Bowl half-time show, Republican National Convention, college and professional football games. “AES is the perfect setting for a seminar on wireless frequency coordination,” he adds. “I encourage all attendees of AES to come be part of this informative seminar.”

Eskew will be joined by several industry experts, including seminar chair Bob Green, Audio Technica, Dave Bellamy, Soundtronics, Steve Caldwell, Norwest Productions, Henry Cohen, Production Radio, Chris Dodds, The P.A. People, Pete Erskine, Freelancer and Larry Estrin, Clear-Com. Panel members will describe their experiences (national and international) with events as diverse as Olympic ceremonies, Super Bowls, Presidential debates, Grammy Awards and Eurovision contests.

For more than 60 years, AES has been the largest gathering of audio professionals and enthusiasts in the world, attracting delegates from more than 100 countries worldwide. Workshops, tutorials, technical papers and the exhibition floor provide attendees with a wealth of learning, networking and business opportunities.

About Masque Sound

Founded in 1936 by a trio of Broadway stagehands, Masque Sound evolved into one of NYC’s most successful theatrical sound reinforcement, installation and design companies specializing in theatrical, house of worship, sporting, corporate, TV broadcast and live concert events. Celebrating more than 75 years in the industry, the company is lead by Geoff Shearing, the firm’s 3rd generation owner, and General Manager Stephanie Hansen. The company also operates Florida-based Professional Wireless Systems, a leader in the development and implementation of wireless technology. Credits range from major Broadway shows and tours including “Phantom of the Opera,” “Mamma Mia!,” “Lion King,” “Jersey Boys,” “Memphis,” “The Book of Mormon,” “Newsies” and “Once” to yearly Super Bowl broadcasts and installations of varying sizes, including New York’s New Victory Theater and historic St. Bartholomew’s Church. Masque Sound’s 70,000 sq. ft. corporate headquarters and main assembly facility is located at 21 East Union Ave., East Rutherford, NJ, 20 minutes from midtown Manhattan. For more information, call (201) 939-8666 or visit www.MasqueSound.com.

# # #