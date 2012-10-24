Harmonic Introduces New ProStream(R) 9000 With ACE(R) Audio/Video Processor and Transcoder

New Platform Optimizes Efficiencies for Traditional Broadcast and Next-Generation Multiscreen Applications

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Oct. 24, 2012 -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, today announced ProStream(R) 9000 with ACE(R), a new family of high-density, real-time stream processors and transcoders that introduces increased performance and availability capabilities to the company's market-leading ProStream product line. Designed to optimize broadcast television and next-generation multiscreen video applications, the high-performance platform features dual power supplies and the flexibility to accommodate a wide range of applications that maximize efficiency, reliability, and cost-savings for broadcasters, cable and satellite operators, telcos, and IPTV providers worldwide.

The first member of the new family is the ProStream 9100 with ACE, which supports 1 Gb of data throughput and up to 250 simultaneous multiplexing/scrambling services, 20 HD or 60 SD broadcast transcoding services, 20 HD/SD multiscreen inputs with 80 multiscreen output profiles, and integrated any-to-any audio transcoding with audio leveling capabilities in a single rack unit -- making it the industry's highest density transcoding solution for mobile and Web applications. Later family members will support an even higher throughput and the processing of 500 simultaneous services.

"Service providers need an efficient solution for delivering an ever-increasing quantity of media to an ever-increasing variety of devices and services," said Orit Kahana, product line manager, stream processing at Harmonic Inc. "The video processing infrastructures for these providers must be scalable, flexible, and reliable, as well as support a wide variety of input, processing, and output formats. ProStream 9000 with ACE delivers this wealth of features, reducing capital and operational costs significantly through its high density, ease of use, and power efficiency."

Leveraging Harmonic's market-leading ACE transcoding technology -- which currently supports over 25,000 live channels -- ProStream 9100 with ACE delivers exceptional video quality and the flexibility to support such applications as digital turnaround, any-to-any transcoding, time-shift TV, VOD, picture-in-picture (PIP), and live adaptive streaming to PCs, tablets, smartphones, and OTT set-top boxes. ProStream 9100's low power consumption and platform serviceability, with swappable I/O and processing cards and hot-swappable power supplies and fan assembly, provide unmatched reliability and significantly reduced operating expenses.

ProStream 9100 with ACE is available now and will be demonstrated at Harmonic's booth 701 during the TelcoTV 2012 Conference & Expo in Las Vegas, Oct. 24-26. More information on Harmonic and the company's products can be found at www.harmonicinc.com.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) is the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure for emerging television and video services. The company's production-ready innovation enables content and service providers to efficiently create, prepare, and deliver differentiated services for television and new media video platforms. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

