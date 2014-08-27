Digital Alert Systems Adds DASDEC Support for DM Engineering Switching Devices

LYNDONVILLE, N.Y. -- Aug. 26, 2014 -- Digital Alert Systems, a division of Monroe Electronics, today announced an upgrade to its DASDEC(TM) series of flexible hardware/software emergency messaging platforms. In cooperation with DM Engineering, DASDEC systems now support the DM Engineering Multi-Station Relay Adapter (MSRA) and Multi-Station Relay Expander (MSRE) switching devices. These products are connected via a serial cable then simply configured from the DASDEC's user interface, eliminating the need to completely rewire or replace the switching hardware when upgrading to DASDEC, saving a station time and money.

"Digital Alert Systems continues to develop relationships and interfaces with industry leaders to improve our overall value and effectiveness for our current and future customers, who need the most effective way to handle EAS and CAP requirements," said Bill Robertson, vice president of business development at Digital Alert Systems. "DM Engineering's MSRA and MSRE products have seen broad adoption among a number of stations. Having an interface that works with them ensures that existing DASDEC customers looking for a cost-effective way to add EAS/CAP coverage on more streams can easily add the DM Engineering products to solve their stations' switching needs. At the same time, stations that already have MSRA products can continue to use them and simply swap their old EAS devices for a fully integrated DASDEC system."

A DASDEC system using DAS MultiStation(TM) software to cover more than one program usually requires additional audio switching to operate effectively. The addition of the MSRA or MSRE product to this configuration makes it possible for a single DASDEC system to provide Emergency Alert System (EAS) information to more program streams, and do so with minimal wiring and -- because the MSRA includes a built-in audio distribution amp -- a minimum of additional products.

"We felt that the DM Engineering Multi-Station Adapters and Expanders would be a great fit with Digital Alert Systems products, and offer multiple-station control for broadcasters using the DASDEC EAS encoder/decoder," said Dave Mandelbaum, owner of DM Engineering. "We have had great success in the past with another EAS equipment manufacturer and felt this collaboration would expand both our market and that of Digital Alert Systems."

The upgrade will be available on a limited basis until the next full system release. The upgrade is free for DASDEC users who have installed a Plus Package or added MultiStation-2 or MultiStation-5 keys to their systems. More information about the upgrade is available from the factory at sales@digitalalertsystems.com or 585-765-1155.

Further information about Digital Alert Systems and its products is available at www.digitalalertsystems.com. Information about Monroe Electronics is available at www.monroe-electronics.com.

