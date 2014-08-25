Albis Technologies Introduces SceneGate(TM) 8073 Set-Top Box for IPTV and OTT Services

Featuring an Exceptionally Compact Design and Robust Performance, STB Offers Service Providers Affordable Solution for Delivering a Next-Generation Television Experience

ZURICH -- Aug. 25, 2014 -- Albis Technologies today introduced the SceneGate(TM) 8073, an entry-level OTT and IPTV set-top box (STB) capable of delivering crystal-clear 1080p HD resolution. The SceneGate 8073 features a contemporary, extremely small footprint -- 85 mm wide x 85 mm deep x 35 mm high -- and advanced functionalities, such as DLNA-based in-home media streaming and sharing, offering service providers a cost-effective solution for delivering a superior television experience to end users. Albis Technologies will demonstrate the SceneGate 8073 for the first time at IBC2014 at stand 14.C15.

"Today's consumers expect a high-quality viewing experience on every television. The challenge for service providers is finding a set-top box capable of delivering this type of experience affordably," said Peter Winkler, Managing Director, Albis Technologies. "Our new SceneGate 8073 STB offers the same robust performance of our higher-tier platforms at a more cost-effective price point, making it the perfect second-room set-top box. By offering support for media sharing, in-home streaming, and compelling user interfaces and applications, the SceneGate 8073 transforms the television viewing experience, increasing customer satisfaction and service providers' revenue streams."

The SceneGate 8073 supports a broad range of standardized interfaces, from analogue to digital, rendering it suitable for multiple types of video, audio, and data transmissions. While focusing on digital interfaces, the SceneGate Micro 8073 also offers analogue interfaces via adapters for SCART and composite video. This ensures that viewers still using traditional analogue TV screens can also receive all of the latest services from just one STB. Advanced system-on-a-chip technology optimizes the platform's processing power and memory, enabling service providers to deliver sophisticated HTML5-based applications and visually-appealing user interfaces to end users. Through the SceneGate 8073, providers can customize the look and feel of their service offering to enhance their customers' overall television experience.

The SceneGate 8073 also includes a flexible software framework that provides open APIs for integration with native- or browser-based middleware clients and applications. For integration with today's Internet media offerings, the software framework can be extended via a flexible media engine. This allows demultiplexing and decoding of popular container and codec formats, bringing Web-based content to the living room.

Featuring a small, modular footprint, the SceneGate 8073 makes it easy for end users to connect accessories such as wireless dongles, keyboards, and storage devices to the STB to achieve a seamless multimedia experience. Based upon the SceneGate 8073's miniscule size, service providers can transport and store more units, optimizing logistical costs.

More information about the SceneGate 8073 platform and other Albis Technologies products is available at www.albistechnologies.com.

# # #

About Albis Technologies (www.albistechnologies.com)

From digital set-top boxes to business access products, Albis Technologies delivers innovative and tailored solutions. Customers, partners, and end users benefit from Albis Technologies' expert knowledge, quality products, and reliable cooperation. With global coverage for both business and consumer solutions, Albis Technologies' has demonstrated a proven track record of experience and competence. Albis Technologies is headquartered in Switzerland.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Photo Links:

www.202comms.com/Albis/Albis_Technologies_Logo.jpg

www.202comms.com/Albis/AlbisTechnologies-SceneGate-8073_Front.png