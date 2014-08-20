Viaccess-Orca Announces New Ecosystem Partners for Dynamic Sentinel Cardless Conditional Access System

Collaborating and Pre-Integrating With Askey, ASTON, and SMiT, Viaccess-Orca Provides Pay-TV Operators With Best-in-Class Cardless Security Platform

PARIS -- Aug. 20, 2014 -- Viaccess-Orca, a global leader in the protection and enhancement of content services, announced today that the company's Dynamic Sentinel cardless conditional access system (CAS) will be embedded on certified set-top boxes (STBs) from Askey Computer Corporation and ASTON, as well as conditional access modules (CAMs) from SMiT. Collaborating with leading technology providers, Viaccess-Orca offers customers a best-in-class cardless security platform that addresses the pay-TV market's most pressing needs.

Viaccess-Orca's Dynamic Sentinel CAS offers ultimate content protection through advanced security capabilities such as content redistribution management, cardless agent management, and extended STB security. Featuring a scalable, pay-as-you-grow architecture, Dynamic Sentinel can handle millions of subscribers, adapting to operators' growing needs. By supporting a wide variety of business models, including subscription-based, prepaid, and pay-per-view, Dynamic Sentinel helps grow operators' revenue streams.

Cooperating with Askey, a leading STB supplier, Dynamic Sentinel will be embedded and certified on Askey's HD PVR STB platform. Based on MStar's MSD5043 processor, the Askey HD STB features an easy-to-use user interface, providing viewers with a superior entertainment experience. The HD STB includes PVR functionality, a seven-day EPG, parental control, and DVB subtitling.

Dynamic Sentinel will be embedded on ASTON's MAYA(R) HD HbbTV STB platform. Based on a sleek, compact, and cost-effective design, the MAYA HD platform brings all of the benefits of HbbTV services to operators by supporting both broadcast and broadband access. MAYA HD is available in satellite, terrestrial, and cable versions.

Partnering with SMiT, a leading provider of CAMs, Viaccess-Orca helps enable the delivery of premium content to digital TVs without the need for a STB. SMiT's CAMs are custom designed to meet the strict security requirements of a CAS, such as Dynamic Sentinel, and the varied user-interface and compliance requirements of pay-TV operators. The advanced CAM is compliant with CI Plus 1.3, and provides time-shifting and HbbTV functionalities.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Viaccess-Orca, a leader in the field of cardless conditional access systems," said Eric Lui, vice president, Askey. "Viaccess-Orca enables us to bring best-in-class security to our entry-level set-top boxes."

"Viaccess-Orca and ASTON have a longstanding, successful working relationship," said Stephane Nitenberg, managing director, ASTON. "This partnership will allow us to provide customers with the industry's premier cardless conditional access system on our advanced state-of-the-art HbbTV set-top boxes."

"We chose to partner with Viaccess-Orca based on the company's expertise in developing effective and efficient security solutions," said Hongyu Shuai, president, SMiT. "Working together, our companies can provide the pay-TV industry with an affordable, secure platform for delivering premium television content."

"Viaccess-Orca has earned the trust of operators and content owners around the world by providing the highest standard of security," said François Moreau de Saint Martin, CEO at Viaccess-Orca. "By partnering with Askey, ASTON, and SMiT, Viaccess-Orca continues in that tradition, providing pay-TV operators with cost-effective, secure, and ready-to-deploy solutions tailored to their exact specifications."

Viaccess-Orca will showcase Dynamic Sentinel integration with Askey, ASTON, and SMiT STBs and CAM at IBC2014, stand 1.A51. Click here for more information http://marketing.viaccess-orca.com/what-s-new/events/535-ibc-2014.html.

About Askey

Established in 1989, Askey is a subsidiary company of ASUS computer group. Askey specializes in network communications, and the research and development of an array of electronic communication products. With comprehensive expertise and years of experience in broadband networking, wireless, and digital home technology, Askey offers timely, reliable, high-performance, and cost-effective networking products for customers worldwide.

Askey introduces a diverse range of products implemented with superior broadband networking technologies for demanding network applications. Askey leverages, and integrates numerous in-house networking technologies, providing operators with a complete solution for their subscribers.

About ASTON

en.aston-france.com - www.aston-france.com

Since 1988, ASTON designs, develops, and manufactures set-top box and CAM solutions for digital satellite and terrestrial TV, in addition to new connected added-value services. As a major manufacturer, ASTON controls its entire production chain, from product design through to sales and marketing. Innovation and technology have always been at the heart of the company's strategy. As such, ASTON works with key partners to develop hybrid platforms with OTT and connected TV solutions, VoD, Catch-Up TV, HbbTV, and Android applications. ASTON also develops advanced solutions for multi-room and multi-screen applications as well as an innovative wide range of professional and consumer secure CI/CI+ 1.3 CAMs, compliant with most of the CAS operators and offering an unequaled level of service to the market.

For more information follow us on Facebook and Twitter @astonFrance.

Press Contact: aurelie.horman@aston-france.com

About SMiT

SMiT provides devices that enable secure digital content delivery for the pay-TV industry, allowing authorized subscribers access to protected content on any device, any place, anytime. We are a global leader in the design and development of conditional access modules (CAMs), which enables the delivery of premium content to digital TVs without the need for a set-top box (STB). Our CAMs are custom designed to meet the strict security requirements of each conditional access (CA) provider and the varied user-interface and compliance requirements of each pay-TV operator.

About Viaccess-Orca

As a leading global provider of content protection, delivery, and discovery solutions, Viaccess-Orca is shaping the ultimate content experience. Through its integrated range of business-savvy products and solutions, Viaccess-Orca helps service providers in the cable, DTT, satellite, IPTV, and OTT industries gain a competitive edge in today's rapidly evolving multiscreen environment. By enabling service providers to securely deliver an engaging user experience on any device, Viaccess-Orca is reinventing the entertainment landscape. Viaccess-Orca is part of the Orange Group. For more information, visit www.viaccess-orca.com or follow the company on Twitter @ViaccessOrca and LinkedIn.

All trademarks and registered trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

Image Link: www.202comms.com/ViaccessOrca/Askey-STT8030.jpg

Image Caption: Askey STT8030

Image Link: www.202comms.com/ViaccessOrca/ASTON-Maya-HD.jpg

Image Caption: ASTON MAYA(R) HD

Image Link: www.202comms.com/ViaccessOrca/SMiT-Dynamic-Sentinel-CAM.jpg

Image Caption: SMiT Dynamic Sentinel CAM