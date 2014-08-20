Electrosonic Provides AV Expertise to New Discovery Park of America

Discovery Park of America has opened in Union City, Tennessee, offering visitors a world-class entertainment and educational experience with more than 70,000-square feet of exhibits on nature, science, technology, history and art. Electrosonic provided audio-visual equipment for most of the ten exhibit galleries in the three-level space of the new Discovery Center.

The primary benefactor of Discovery Park of America is the Robert E. and Jenny D. Kirkland Foundation, which has donated approximately $80 million to the creation of the park and endowed a program for its continuing operational support and expansion. As long-time supporters of education in the area, the Kirklands have given Discovery Park the mission of enhancing the educational experiences of children and adults, and inspiring them to see beyond their current level of knowledge.

The Discovery Center's diverse array of galleries include Children's Exploration with fun Water Works experiments; Natural History with a number of dinosaur specimens; Regional History with a 20,000-gallon aquarium; and Transportation featuring 60 years of the American automobile.

Fabricators Maltbie, a kubik company, brought Electrosonic aboard at the new attraction. Electrosonic has partnered with Maltbie on a number of projects over the years.

The simulation theater in the Regional History gallery gives visitors a taste of what it was like to experience an earthquake along the New Madrid fault, which formed nearby Reelfoot Lake in the northwest area of Tennessee some 200 years ago. Electrosonic installed 270º wraparound screens and five ceiling-mounted Christie DS+6K-M projectors to deliver the visuals sourced from a 7thSense server. Special effects audio and tremors simulate the earthquake for the standing audience.

In the Native Americans gallery, a holographic storyteller recounts the legends and beliefs of the area's indigenous people. Electrosonic furnished four 46-inch LCD monitors for the exhibit, which brings the mythical figure to life with a Pepper's Ghost effect.

Electrosonic also provided many Samsung 32- and 55-inch LCD displays for the galleries along with Innovox Audio speakers for individual exhibits. The entire facility is controlled by a Medialon system programmed by Electrosonic.

Electrosonic located the equipment room on the middle level of Discovery Center, which made cable pulls more efficient. The equipment room is at capacity, but two additional equipment rooms are available above and below the main equipment room. Conduits connect the rooms for easy expansion as needed.

