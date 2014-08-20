GatesAir to Showcase Advanced Digital TV and Radio Architectures at BIRTV 2014

CINCINNATI — At BIRTV 2014, GatesAir, a global leader in over-the-air broadcast solutions for television and radio, will showcase how over-the-air broadcasters serving viewers in China can cost-efficiently transition to digital multichannel services while optimizing existing analog TV and radio networks. The company will exhibit at Stand 8A03 in the CIEC, Beijing, China from August 27-30.

GatesAir’s BIRTV debut will emphasize support for China’s digital TV and radio standards and initiatives, with advanced network architectures that support cost-efficient transitions from analog broadcasting. On the television side, GatesAir’s complete Maxiva™ UHF transmitter range—including high-efficiency ULXT liquid-cooled and UAXT air-cooled models—cover all power requirements for China’s DTMB/CTTB (terrestrial) and CMMB (mobile) broadcast standards, while optimizing analog TV broadcasts through to the digital transition. Working in tandem with each standard’s bandwidth-efficient use of OFDM modulation for maximum throughput, Maxiva transmitters support DTMB/CTTB and CMMB multichannel services over the same network upon transition to digital, delivering exceptional picture quality while helping customers minimize long-term costs.

GatesAir will also demonstrate its innovative technical platform for China Digital Radio, a multi-standard system that supports hybrid digital and FM broadcast initiatives. Tailoring advanced technologies currently deployed across digital radio broadcast systems globally, GatesAir brings greater bandwidth and operational efficiency to China Digital Radio’s specialized architecture. Notably, GatesAir’s leadership in real-time adaptive correction of digital radio signals, achieved via its unique RTAC™ solution, integrates crest factor reduction techniques that outpace competitive solutions. This key differentiator allows GatesAir to deliver higher peak output power with better efficiency in more compact transmitter designs, effectively reducing electricity and hardware costs for customers.

The complete GatesAir China Digital Radio solution comprises high-efficiency Flexiva transmitters and specially tuned, software-defined Flexiva FAX exciters to process and amplify multichannel digital radio services. Program importing and exporting technologies similar to those used today in GatesAir’s HD Radio solution enable bandwidth-efficient, multichannel delivery to FAX exciters from studios and production locations via IP or legacy transport networks.

GatesAir’s unique PowerSmart® 3D architecture is responsible for the exceptional long-term operational value of Maxiva and Flexiva transmitters, with high-efficiency designs that reduce transmitter footprints and rack space requirements by up to 75 percent; and enhance energy efficiencies to yield annual power savings exceeding 50 percent. Broadband amplifier designs greatly contribute to these efficiencies, increasing bandwidth for higher channel counts; and simplifying maintenance through modular designs, lighter weights and fewer spare parts. These benefits add up to the industry’s lowest total cost of ownership over the transmitter lifecycle.

GatesAir’s complete over-the-air transport and deliver solutions for TV and radio also leverage precision-timed, on-air program delay technologies for content delivery across large single-frequency networks (SFNs), where many low-power transmitters cover widespread populations across large areas and difficult terrains—a benefit for broadcasters and network operators working across China’s vast landscape.

“The transition from analog to digital broadcasting continues to take shape in China, with GatesAir today supporting both live deployments and beta tests for next-generation TV and radio services across the country,” said Rich Redmond, chief product officer, GatesAir. “Our solutions for Chinese digital standards balance performance and quality with Total Cost of Ownership, with intelligent strategies to help broadcasters and network operators optimize existing analog networks throughout the digital transition process.”

