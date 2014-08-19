DVEO Wins Prestigious Annual SBE Award for DOZERbox II IP Video Traffic Smoothing via UDP Packet Recovery Technology

DVEO, the broadcast division of Computer Modules, Inc. (CMI), announced today that their patent pending IP video traffic smoothing technology has won the prestigious Society of Broadcast Engineers Technology Award for 2014.



DVEO's DOZERbox II IP gateways enable broadcasters, IPTV operators, and Over The Top (OTT) video providers to improve their video distribution over public internet or so-so private lines, doing invisible packet loss recovery. DVEO will demonstrate their "DOZER" technology at the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) in Amsterdam, September 12-16, at Stand 2.A34.



"Only one SBE Technology Award is granted each year," stated Laszlo Zoltan, Vice President of DVEO. "We are extremely honored to be chosen for this major broadcast engineering award. Everyone at DVEO is very proud of our engineering team."



The Technology Award recognizes the SBE Individual or Sustaining Member who has provided the industry with the best new or innovative technical item to further the science of broadcast engineering and to assist the broadcast engineer to be more productive in the craft. The award will be presented during the SBE National Meeting taking place October 8th in Verona, New York.



In some regions of the USA, public internet infrastructure is not always reliable and drops video packets during periods of high packet volume. Public routers do not prioritize video traffic well enough. DVEO's "DOZER" technology routes video through the public internet in a unique way.



The DOZERbox II IP IP is a compact (4.6 inches/117 mm square) end to end Error Correcting Router for smoothing UDP traffic over the public internet, with built-in packet recovery algorithms for alleviation of packet loss or resultant video freezes. It makes transmissions immune to jitter and noise, and does not delay video like FEC. It is perfect for delivering critical video over congested public backbones. The technology is also available as a software license -- the Media Dozer: LIC, or in a 1 RU system -- the DOZER Racks IP IP.



Typically sold in pairs, the DOZERbox and DOZER Racks gateways replace expensive private point to point internet managed network connections. Many broadcasters use them to replace satellite transmissions. Customers in the USA use Dozer technology to import video content from Greece, Iraq, Colombia, and Bangladesh -- with no packet loss or video freezes, and lower latency. An Asian IP TV operator uses the DOZERbox to utilize video transfer between cities. Many customers use it to create their own advanced CDN (Content Delivery Network). The technology is also used in remote robotics.



When Media Dozer II: LIC is added to DVEO systems such as the MultiStreamer encoder or MPEG Gearbox II transcoder, the original content can be encoded or transcoded before it is processed by the Media Dozer II: LIC.



Media Dozer II: LIC can also be added to DVEO's unicast to multicast RTP to UDP converter, the Proxicaster IP IP. The system adds wrappers such as HLS or RTMP, and redirects video streams to multiple locations. This new combination product is sold as the Proxi DOZER™.



Features:



Supports both HD and SD H.264/MPEG-4 AVC or MPEG-2 encoded streams

Underlying traffic is not examined

Inputs/Outputs: 2 each Gig/E ports

Guaranteed packet delivery with UDP protocol with up to 50% packet drop recovery (given enough bandwidth)

Supports IP UDP unicast and multicast, in or out

Uses proprietary and sophisticated data and streaming management algorithms in order to optimize traffic that traverses across managed switches and routers

Ships with designated IP addresses on each unit

Will not alter the internal structure of the transport stream (PAT, PMT, etc.)

IP address and Port can be remapped to different ones if necessary in the remote network

Protocol is resistant to packet loss and corrects for internet jitter and packet reordering

All inter-Dozer communication is encrypted

Configurable destination port on listener for firewall traversal

Can be configured for point-to-point or point-to-multipoint functionality

Supports dual destination in primary/backup configuration for redundant setups

Each device can be configured as a sender, a receiver, or both

One DOZERbox transmitter can send 50+ channels to one DOZERbox receiver

One transmitter can send channels to 8 different receiver devices

One receiver can accept channels from up to 8 different Dozer transmitter devices

Each receiver device can output UDP on a local network to one or many different devices using second Ethernet port on unit

Each connection using Dozer Transmitter and Receiver is authenticated with a user name and password for additional security

Performance certified with WAN Emulator Appliance testing

Also available: Rackmountable 1 RU – DOZER Racks IP IP

Suggested Retail Prices:

Media Dozer II: LIC: $100 to $1,200 U.S. each

DOZERbox II IP IP: $1,695 U.S. each, typically sold in pairs

DOZER Racks IP IP: $2,995 U.S. each, typically sold in pairs

Proxi DOZER IP IP: $4,995 U.S. each

About The Society of Broadcast Engineers

The Society of Broadcast Engineers (SBE) is the only organization devoted to the advancement of all levels and types of broadcast engineering and the broadcast engineer. With more than 5,500 members and 114 local chapters, the SBE provides a forum for the exchange of ideas and the sharing of information to help members keep pace with our rapidly changing industry. The SBE amplifies the voices of broadcast engineers by validating skills with professional certification, by offering educational opportunities to maintain and expand those skills and by speaking out on technical regulatory issues that affect how our members work.



About CMI and DVEO

CMI, founded in 1982, is a privately held company headquartered in San Diego, California. DVEO, the Broadcast Division of Computer Modules, Inc., sells digital video and high definition television (HDTV) products to the top television broadcast companies throughout the world.



