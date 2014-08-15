Triveni Digital SCTE Cable-Tec Expo(R) 2014 EXHIBITOR PREVIEW -- Booth 1020

At the SCTE Cable-Tec Expo(R) 2014, Triveni Digital will demonstrate its industry-leading metadata generation and transport stream analysis platforms, which are designed to bring increased operational efficiencies and cost savings to cable operators as they transition to a digital 10Gig Ethernet infrastructure, allowing them to take advantage of new revenue opportunities and provide a superior quality of service (QoS) to subscribers.

Key Products

NEW -- GuideBuilder(R) 5 PSIP, DVB-SI, and SCTE-65 Generator

A key highlight from Triveni Digital at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo(R) 2014 will be GuideBuilder(R) 5, the latest generation of Triveni Digital's industry-leading metadata generation platform. Utilizing the comprehensive electronic program guide (EPG) generator, cable operators can provide timely and accurate EPGs for clear-QAM tuners, DTAs, DVB-SI set-top boxes (STB), and MDU installations. By providing operators with a single metadata management platform that supports DVB-SI, PSIP, and SCTE-65, GuideBuilder 5 dramatically speeds up their workflows, enabling them to realize additional revenue opportunities and reduce capital and operational expenditures.

The GuideBuilder 5 platform includes an innovative channel number virtual alignment functionality that creates identical channel numbers for customers with or without a set-top box, making the transition to digital seamless for the end user. In addition, the GuideBuilder 5 system gives cable operators a single, efficient solution for remote or local management of metadata, reducing equipment and maintenance costs.

Using GuideBuilder 5, cable operators can automatically ingest program schedules from multiple listing services; generate standards-compliant PSIP, DVB-SI, and SCTE-65 metadata; and seamlessly output EPGs for thousands of channels and services. Based on a modernized, Linux-based operating system, the GuideBuilder 5 platform supports a wide range of applications to solve cable operators' most pressing issues.

NEW -- StreamScope(R) MT-50 High-Definition Touch Screen; 10 Gigabit Ethernet DTV Transport Stream Analysis and Troubleshooting Tool

At the SCTE Cable-Tec Expo(R) 2014, Triveni Digital will debut the latest improvements to its StreamScope(R) MT-50, the fifth generation of the company's market-leading real-time DTV transport stream analysis and troubleshooting system, featuring the most comprehensive MPEG analysis engine available. The new HD touch screen, with a 16:9 aspect ratio, is compatible with either finger or touch pen, allowing for greater ease of use for operators. Leveraging usability and performance enhancements offered by the new StreamScope platform, cable operators can more effectively monitor and analyze DTV transport streams and comply with worldwide audio loudness standards and legislation to ensure a superior QoS for television viewers.

The next-generation StreamScope platform offers an optional 10 Gigabit Ethernet interface to address the industry's transition toward a higher performance networking infrastructure. Cable operators can plug the StreamScope MT-50 directly into their backbone switch, to ensure improved performance and reliability. StreamScope MT-50 also features sophisticated CALM analysis with triggered recording functionality designed to improve audio QoS and increase viewer satisfaction.

StreamScope(R) Portal -- MPEG Analysis On the Go

Triveni Digital's StreamScope(R) Portal will also be demonstrated at the SCTE Cable-Tec Expo(R) 2014. Optimized for the cable TV environment, the portable, tablet-based MPEG analysis and monitoring tool offers an ultra-personalized form factor and a variety of dongle-based input options that help engineers cost-effectively perform real-time and file-based MPEG-2/MPEG-4 analysis and troubleshooting of DTV transport streams on Gigabit Ethernet networks and other key interfaces. Using the StreamScope Portal in combination with other Triveni Digital products, including StreamScope MT-50, cable MSOs can maximize operational efficiencies and cost savings while ensuring superior audio and video signals.

